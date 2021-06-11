Overbrook High School girls' basketball team wore the Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid ONE's sneakers this past season. Eastbay Sports chose Overbrook High School to do a giveback program providing sneakers to the basketball teams at Overbrook.
The team was led by freshman point guard Kayla Strickland who used her leadership qualities, basketball talents and hard work according to Overbrook head coach Dave DiEva.
Embiid has been very involved with the community. The NBA recently announced the 10 nominees for the Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award. This honor is presented to a player who has shown an incredible commitment to their community and making a positive impact off the court.
The 76ers will face the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of its best of seven NBA Eastern Conference semifinals series on Monday, June 14 on TNT (7:30 p.m.). Overbrook High girls' basketball team are big fans of the 76ers.
Villanova announces coaching staff adjustments
A number of coaching staff moves were recently announced by Villanova head basketball coach Jay Wright in effort to replace assistant coach Kyle Neptune who accepted the head coaching job at Fordham University in April.
George Halcovage, a member of the basketball staff since 2008 and an assistant coach since 2017, was elevated to associate head coach. Dwayne Anderson, a former Villanova standout and team captain during his playing days from 2005-09 who returned to his alma mater as director of basketball operations in 2018, becomes an assistant coach, joining teammate Mike Nardi in that role. Joey Flannery, who came to Villanova in 2018 as a graduate assistant after an All-American playing career at Babson College, is the new director of basketball operations after assisting in that capacity during the 2020-21 season.
12-team playoff proposed by College Football Playoff working group
A sub-group of College Football Playoff's (CFP) management committee recently presented a proposal to change the current four-team format to a 12-team event. The proposal was made to the CFP management committee and is the first step in a process that will not conclude before this fall.
"The four-team format has been very poplar and is a big success," the members of the four-person working group said in a statement. "But it's important that we consider the opportunity for more student-athletes to participate in the playoff. After reviewing numerous options, we believe this proposal is the best option to increase participation, enhance the regular season and grow the national excitement of college football."
