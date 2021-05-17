Villanova head basketball coach Jay Wright will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. on Saturday, Sept. 11. Wright, a two-time national championship coach, remembers people who have helped his career a long the way.
Prior to becoming an outstanding basketball coach, Wright played basketball at Council Rock High School and Bucknell College. He honed basketball skills in the Sonny Hill League. The late John Hardnett who passed away in 2010 spent 25 years as a coach in the Hill League. Hardnett was one of Wright's mentors. His relationship with him went far beyond just playing summer league basketball.
"John gave me the opportunity," Wright said. "I was suburban kid back in the day in the Sonny Hill League. Her let me play for MAC, which was a North Philly team. In college, he let me play on his team.
Because I played for him, I got into coaching. He also helped me a lot in recruiting. He knew all the players in Philly. He was a loyal guy. If you were one of his guys, you were one for life and all of us who played for him or coached felt the same way about him. It would have been really cool if he could be here to share this."
When the announcement was made on national television about Wright being elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame, he received several texts from his former teammates, coaches and friends. Cal Puriefoy was a teammate of Wright at Bucknell College. Puriefoy reached out to him right away.
"I was texting with Cal [Puriefoy] today," Wright said. "He's a great guy and a great friend. He was one of the first texts I got. It brings back great memories of all the guy I played with at Bucknell."
Puriefoy was excited to hear the news about Wright going into the Basketball Hall of Fame. He has watched Wright's coaching career take off over the years.
"It's just pride," Puriefoy said. "We're so proud of him. He's made Villanova into the premiere program in the country. It all starts with him. He's an amazing guy."
Jay Wright had a lot of great guards and good people who helped him get elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Wright has been a head coach for 27 years. Seven of those years at Hofstra University (1994-2001) and last 20 at Villanova University. He has recorded 612 wins including two NCAA titles in 2016 and 2018.
Craig "Speedy" Claxton played for Wright during his years at Hofstra University. Claxton was one of his early stars in his coaching career. In 2001, Claxton was a first round pick of the Philadelphia 76ers. He played eight seasons in the NBA. He won a league title in 2003 with the San Antonio Spurs. Claxton is now the head basketball coach at Hofstra University.
"It all starts with good guard play. If you have good guards, they help you win ball games. I'm definitely going to follow Coach Wright's model here," says Claxton.
"Speedy is obviously a huge part of this," Wright said. "He's a huge part of anything we did at Hofstra. And what's going on there now and to see him [as head coach].
"Someone asked me about what Coach [Rollie] Massimino was thinking. It's like me watching Speedy as a coach at Hofstra right now. It just makes me so proud.
