There are a host of Philadelphia basketball players getting ready to play in the NCAA tournament this week. If you look around your NCAA bracket, you'll find some local basketball standouts with their dancing shoes on.
Maryland (16-13) will face UConn (15-7) in a first round matchup that features two local players Donta Scott from Imhotep Charter and Hakim Hart from Roman Catholic who play for the Terrapins. The tipoff will be on Saturday, March 20 at 7:10 p.m. on CBS3.
Scott, a 6-foot-7, 225-poud sophomore forward, averages 10.9 points and 6.9 rebounds a game. Hart, a 6-foot-6, 200-pound sophomore guard, tallies 7.1 points and 3.6 rebounds a game.
In the first round contest featuring VCU (19-7) and Oregon (20-6), the Rams' Mikeal Brown-Jones who played his scholastic basketball at Girard College and IMG Academy. Brown-Jones led Girard College to a PIAA Class A state championship in his sophomore year.
Brown-Jones, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound freshman forward, averages 2.3 points and 2.1 rebounds a game. The game between the Rams and the Ducks will be played on Saturday, March 20 at 9:57 p.m. on TNT.
There's some local flavor in the Hartford (15-8) and Baylor (22-2) first round contest. Traci Carter, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound graduate student, plays for Hartford. The tipoff for this game will be on Friday, March 19 at 3:30 p.m. on TRUTV.
Carter averages 11.7 points, 3.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds a game. He scored a team-high 19 points to lead Hartford to a 64-50 win over UMass Lowell to capture the America East title. Carter played his scholastic basketball at Roman Catholic and Life Center Academy (N.J.). Carter will be a a player to watch in this game.
