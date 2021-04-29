It was an impressive season for girls' basketball in the Catholic League. Nine Catholic League stars from six different schools were chosen to the 2020-21 Pennsylvania Sportswriters All-State team.
Special honors were given to Destiney McPhaul (3A) of West Catholic and Archbishop Wood's Kaitlyn Orihel (4A). McPaul and Orihel were received Player of the Year recognition in their class. In addition, Beulah Osueke of West Catholic, Mike McDonald of Archbishop Wood and Chrissie Doogan of Cardinal O'Hara grabbed Coach of the Year honors after guiding their teams to state championships.
The PA Sportswriters Girls' Basketball All-State teams:
Class 6A
Third Team
Grace O'Neill, junior, Archbishop Carroll
Class 5A
First Team
Maggie Doogan, junior cardinal O'Hara
Sydni Scott, junior Cardinal O'Hara
Coach of the Year - Chrissie Doogan, Cardinal O'Hara
Class 4A
First Team
Ryanne Allen, junior, Archbishop Wood
Kaitlyn Orihel, senior, Archbishop Wood
Second Team
Gabby Casey, sophomore, Lansdale Catholic
Player of the Year - Kaitlyn Orihel, Archbishop Wood
Coach of the Year: Mike McDonald, Archbishop Wood
Class 3A
First Team
Destiney McPhaul, West Catholic
Third Team
Mihjae Hayes, junior, Neumann-Goretti
Ciani Montgomery, senior, West Catholic
Player of the Year: Destiney McPhaul, West Catholic
Coach of the Year: Beulah Osueke, West Catholic
