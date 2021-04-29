Destiney McPhaul, West Catholic

Destiney McPhaul of West Catholic. —Submitted Photo

It was an impressive season for girls' basketball in the Catholic League. Nine Catholic League stars from six different schools were chosen to the 2020-21 Pennsylvania Sportswriters All-State team. 

Special honors were given to Destiney McPhaul (3A) of West Catholic and Archbishop Wood's Kaitlyn Orihel (4A). McPaul and Orihel were received Player of the Year recognition in their class. In addition, Beulah Osueke of West Catholic, Mike McDonald of Archbishop Wood and Chrissie Doogan of Cardinal O'Hara grabbed Coach of the Year honors after guiding their teams to state championships.

The PA Sportswriters Girls' Basketball All-State teams:

Class 6A

Third Team

Grace O'Neill, junior, Archbishop Carroll

Class 5A

First Team

Maggie Doogan, junior cardinal O'Hara

Sydni Scott, junior Cardinal O'Hara

Coach of the Year - Chrissie Doogan, Cardinal O'Hara

Class 4A

First Team

Ryanne Allen, junior, Archbishop Wood

Kaitlyn Orihel, senior, Archbishop Wood

Second Team

Gabby Casey, sophomore, Lansdale Catholic

Player of the Year - Kaitlyn Orihel, Archbishop Wood

Coach of the Year: Mike McDonald, Archbishop Wood

Class 3A

First Team

Destiney McPhaul, West Catholic

Third Team

Mihjae Hayes, junior, Neumann-Goretti

Ciani Montgomery, senior, West Catholic

Player of the Year: Destiney McPhaul, West Catholic

Coach of the Year: Beulah Osueke, West Catholic

