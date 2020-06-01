Sports fans will get a treat the month when NBC Sports Philly re-airs four basketball documentaries.
“The Resurgence of the Big 5,” Part 1 will air on Saturday, June 6 at 1:30 p.m. The second part will air at 2:30 p.m. The documentary features interviews with many Big 5 players and coaches.
On Sunday, June 7, “Chocolate Thunder: The Story of Darryl Dawkins,” will air at 4 p.m.
On Thursday, June 11, “Wilt Chamberlain: The Greatest of All Time’ will air at 7:30 p.m.
Howard University honors ex-Imhotep Charter football star
Howard University recently held its annual Bison Awards. The two week celebration allowed the student athletes, coaches, parents and fans a chance to honor the great achievements during the shorten 2019-20 season.
Dedrick Parson, a former Imhotep Charter football standout, received Most Valuable Player honors and the Male Iron Bison award. Parson, a sophomore was named second team All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference last season. He had 220 carries for 847 yards and five touchdowns.
