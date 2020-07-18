Mike Jordan was a terrific basketball player at the University of Pennsylvania leading the Quakers to two Ivy League championships in his college career. Now, Jordan who played his college basketball at the Palestra, will move a couple blocks away from his alma mater to Drexel University where he will be an assistant basketball coach.
Drexel head basketball coach Zach Spiker is excited about having Jordan on his staff. The former Penn star returns home after eight seasons as an assistant basketball coach at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York.
“We are very, very happy to have MJ [Mike Jordan] and his family returning to Philadelphia,” Spiker said. “I think he will have a great impact on our staff as well as our players. His experience as a coach and player and his experience as a pro are all things that we want our players to aspire to do and he can directly teach those experiences because he’s done them all.”
Jordan started at Colgate right before the 2012-13 season. He played a significant part in rebuilding the Colgate basketball program under Matt Langel who was his college teammate at Penn.
Colgate won over 20 games twice in the last two seasons. A year ago, the Raiders put together a program record 25 victories with 14 Patriot League wins. Colgate captured the regular season championship outright for the first time. The Raiders finished first or second four out of the last seasons. In 2018-19, Colgate won the conference tournament championship and secured its first NCAA tournament appearance since 1996.
Jordan is excited about coming home and helping the Drexel program but he will miss working with Langel.
“It was a hard decision to leave Colgate just because I’ve known Matt [Langel] since 96,’ Jordan said. “I’ve known him for half of my life pretty much. He’s been like a brother to me. It was a real difficult decision to leave, but at the end of the day it’s going to be all right.”
“I think Drexel is poised to make a run and turn the corner. Hopefully, I can help them do that. I’ve known Zach [Spiker]. He came from the Patriot League. He was at Army. He’s a good coach. They have some good players over there. I think they’re ready to get over the hump now and hopefully I can help them get to where they want to go.”
Jordan, who grew up in Germantown, certainly has credentials to accomplish this task. He was a great high school player at Abington Friends. Jordan played for great coaches like Steve Chadwin at Abington Friends and Fran Dunphy during his years at Penn. He also had some great mentors like Calvin Lewis from his days at Waterview Recreation Center and the late John Hardnett in the Sonny Hill League.
“I’ve been very fortunate enough to have good coaches,” Jordan said. “I’ve always had good coaches growing up. You know when I first started playing for Waterview with Calvin Lewis and from Cal I got introduced to John Hardnett down the Hill League.
“John was an integral part of my success because he always had a gym. He was like a father figure to a lot of guys in Philly. I think that’s a part of the reason why I wanted to become a coach to give back what was given to me. I wanted to coach because of guys like Dunph [Dunphy], John, Coach Chadwin and Brian Schiff and the life lessons they’ve given me.”
Prior to starting his coaching career, Jordan played professional basketball in Europe for over 10 years. He played in nine different countries including Germany, Israel, Italy and Spain.
Before Jordan headed to Europe to play pro basketball, he played on the Philadelphia 76ers summer league team and was a member of the Boston Celtics preseason team.
Jordan, a point guard who could shoot, get to the basket, defend and handle the ball extremely well, was a three-time All-Ivy League selection. He led the Quakers to two Ivy League championships in 1999 and 2000. He was named Ivy League Player of the Year in 2000.
He finished his career with 1,604 points and 461 assists. In 2014, he was named to the Big 5 Hall of Fame. The highlight of Jordan’s college career was winning the league championship in 2000 with a photo of him sitting on top of the rim with the net in his hand. He was influenced by two Philadelphia basketball greats, Jon Haynes and Alvin Williams, who both starred at Villanova.
“I had got that from two guys I looked up to Jon Haynes and Alvin Williams when they won at Villanova [Big East championship],” Jordan said. “They also played for John down the Hill [League]. I watched them when I was real little. Those were the guys I wanted to emulate and be like. What an epic ending than to be sitting up on the rim after you win a championship with guys that I looked up to.”
Jordan will now take his basketball prowess, experience and winning ways to Drexel University.
