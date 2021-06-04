Chris Bosh had a terrific NBA career. Bosh, an 11-time NBA all-star (2006-2016) and two-time NBA champion with the Miami Heat, will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Sept. 11.
In addition to Bosh being a sensational basketball player, he is also an author and music executive. Right now, he has a new book out titled "Letters To A Young Athlete" (Penguin Press). Bosh will sit down with a group of Philadelphia writing students for a conversation about leadership, success, writing and basketball. Presented by education nonprofit Mighty Writers, the event will air live on The Undefeated's Facebook page at 5 p.m. The event will feature an opening chat between Bosh and award-winning poet and author Hanif Abdurraqib (Go Ahead in the Rain: Notes On A Tribe Called Quest, A Little Devil in America).
In Letters To A Young Athlete, Bosh shares letters of guidance not just for young athletes, but to anyone seeking guidance to leadership and success. Bosh will be able to speak to young people, select students from the Mighty Writers afterschool program, that for more than a decade has offered free reading and writing to disadvantaged students in Philadelphia and beyond. After Bosh's opening conversation with Abdurraqib, the students will talk to him about his career, what sports can teach us, the importance of literacy to young people, and other topics.
"Basketball reigns supreme with so many of our kids at Mighty Writers, which is why Chris Bosh's Letters to a Young Athlete is the perfect read for the students we serve," says Mighty Writers founder Tim Whitaker in a statement. "his love of reading and writing serves as a Mighty inspiration; it shows kids that you can be a great athlete and a scholar -- and it's the latter that will still get you where you want to go when the athletic side of life fades."
You can tune in Friday, June 11 at 5 p.m. to view the conversation at https://www.facebook.com/theundefeatedsite.
