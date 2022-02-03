Graduate student Mia Davis took a pass from sophomore Jasha Clinton and spun to her right to lay the basketball in with 2:42 remaining in the first quarter Wednesday night — becoming Temple women's top all-time scorer.
Davis, who had a team-high 18 points, passed broke the record of 2,194 points set by Marilyn Stephens in 1984.
Temple (10-9, 5-3 AAC) beat Wichita State (11-9, 2-5 AAC), 70-49.
"She's so deserving," said Owls coach Tonya Cardoza after Davis broke the record. "She is one of the most unselfish kids. She could have not come back for her fifth year or, like others, chose to go someplace else."
Davis, who was granted an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19, returned to Temple to finish her collegiate career. She could have pursued professional opportunities or made a move to a Power-5 university.
Averaging 16.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in her career, Davis has been the model of consistency for the Owls.
"Every year, she's just gotten better and more efficient," Cardoza said. "It goes to her, her mom, her siblings, and all the people in her circle. You never hear Mia talk about personal accolades. All she wants to do is enjoy the people she's around and win basketball games."
Davis, averaging 18.9 points and 7.3 rebounds this year, has also surpassed 1,000 rebounds for her career.
"Of course, it's a great feeling," Davis said. "I just want to thank my coaches and teammates for putting me in a position."
Davis said that her family attending the game was a great feeling. Last season fans were not allowed in the stands, so her family's support and presence meant a lot, she said.
"Of course, it was a great feeling having the Owl fans in the stands and my family, for them to see me accomplish this," Davis said.
After her basket, Davis' teammates crowded around her to celebrate the milestone. She said she didn't feel pressure to get the record over early. Instead, she just wanted to play with an open mind and win.
Davis also leads the team with 499 made free throws, and she is second behind Stephens for most field goals with 818. She also trails Stephens with 1,107 career rebounds.
Cardoza has talked about winning for Davis and her other teammates, like Emani Mayo, who came back for one last chance to win the American Athletic Conference.
The Owls currently sit at fourth place in the conference standings with eight games remaining in the regular season.
Temple hosts East Carolina on Sunday at noon at McGonigle Hall in Philadelphia.
