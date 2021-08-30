There’s a lot of Philadelphia connections in the Memphis Tigers’ basketball program. Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway recently hired former Simon Gratz and NBA star Rasheed Wallace as an assistant coach.
Wallace, a four-time all-star, won the 2004 NBA championship with the Detroit Pistons, who were coached by fellow Tigers assistant Larry Brown. Brown was the Philadelphia 76ers head coach from 1997 to 2003. He led the 76ers to the 2001 NBA Finals with Hall of Famers Allen Iverson and Dikembe Mutombo and Temple head coach Aaron McKie. McKie was a teammate of Wallace at Simon Gratz. He also played against Hardaway during his college career at Memphis.
In addition, former Roman Catholic basketball star Jalen Duren has signed a national letter of intent to play for Memphis. Duren, a 6-foot-10 center, played two seasons for the Cahillites before transferring to Montverde Academy in Montverde, Fla., and is the No. 1 prospect in the nation according to Rivals.
Wallace could be a key addition to the Tigers with his knowledge and NBA experience. Wallace played 16 years in the NBA. He averaged 14.4 points and 6.7 rebounds a game. He was an all-star in 2000, 2001, 2006 and 2008, and his teams landed sports in the postseason in 14 of his 16 years.
“I’m excited about adding Rasheed to the program,” Hardaway said. “He is someone our ‘bigs,’ and our entire team, will learn a tremendous amount from. All of his experience in the NBA and knowledge of the game will be key tour success.”
“It was a surprise, but an honor and a pleasure, to receive the call from Coach Hardaway to join his coaching staff,” Wallace said in a statement. “I am extremely eager to work with the young men on the team, and I’m excited to cross paths again with Coach Brown and work with Coach [Cody] Toppert.”
As a college basketball standout, Wallace’s helped lead the Tar Heels to the 1995 Final Four. He entered the NBA Draft, following his sophomore year. Wallace was chosen fourth overall by the Washington Bullets in 1995.
After his playing career, his previous coaching stints include time as an assistant with the Pistons in 2013-14 and a head coach at Charles E. Jordan High School in Durham, N.C., from 2019-21.
The Memphis coaching staff has a lot of Philadelphia flavor with Wallace, Brown and Duren. Between Hardaway and Wallace, Memphis’ bench has 30 combined seasons of NBA playing experience, eight NBA all-star appearances and over 26,000 NBA points. In addition, Brown’s 1,098 NBA victories in 20 seasons as head coach, plus Toppert’s recent coaching experience with the Phoenix Suns and in the NBA G League.
Memphis won the 2021 NIT championship and finished with a 20-8 record last season. The Tigers should have one of the top college basketball teams in the nation this season.
Memphis plays in the American Athletic Conference. Temple is a member of the AAC. That’s another local connection.
