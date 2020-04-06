The coronavirus outbreak has put the brakes on a number of sporting events. The NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball are all on hold because of this pandemic. Of course, the NCAA tournament was also canceled due to the public health crisis.
With no March Madness over the past month, CBS Sports has televised some classic conference tournament matchups, NCAA tournament and championship games from years ago trying to fill one of the most thrilling times on the sports calendar. CBS recently re-broadcasted the 2016 NCAA championship game that Villanova won on an exciting last second shot by Kris Jenkins over North Carolina.
It’s hard to believe that was just four years ago. It seems like yesterday. Time has really moved on. Two of the key players on Villanova’s championship team were Phil Booth and Jalen Brunson. For many people like myself who have covered basketball in this town remember when their fathers played the game.
Phil Booth Sr. was a smooth shooting forward who starred at Northeast High School. He was an All-Public League standout. Booth played basketball at Gloucester County College in Gloucester, N.J. After that, he played for the legendary Ron “Fang” Mitchell at Coppin State. He played on the Eagles’ first NCAA tournament under Mitchell.
Rick Brunson, Jalen’s father, played his college basketball at Temple University. He played with Aaron McKie (now Temple's head coach) and Eddie Jones on the Owls’ 1992-93 Elite Eight team, that was coached by Hall of Famer John Chaney. Brunson played nine seasons in the NBA and is now the head basketball coach at Camden High School.
Both their sons played on the Wildcats’ 2016 national championship team. Brunson now plays for the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. Booth is playing for the Washington Wizards’ G League team, the Capital City Go Go.
Today would have been the day after the Men's NCAA Finals. It was scheduled to be played on April 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. There would have been an NCAA champion crowned if not for COVID-19.
During a time when many sports fans are starving for the sports they enjoy watching, lets reflect on some good sports moments.
Booth’s magnificent outside shooting and Brunson’s fantastic ballhandling on college basketball’s biggest stage brought back a lot of great memories. And memories from not too far away.
Booth and Brunson had a good foundation from their dads with a strong Philadelphia basketball influence. Their contributions helped Villanova win a NCAA championship for the school, the Big 5 and the Philadelphia area. Now, four years later, this big win has provided some exciting memories for many fans during a time when we need them the most.
