It’s always exciting when a team wins its first league championship. Math, Civics and Sciences knows exactly how that feels. MC&S defeated Simon Gratz, 73-68, in a thrilling game for its first Public League championship on Saturday before a great crowd at Temple University’s Liacouras Center.
“It feels good,” the Might Elephants head coach Lonnie Diggs said. “It’s 15 years in the making. It feels good to get the first one. We got bigger and better things moving on. We got the state playoffs coming up. So, we’re going to get ready for that.”
MC&S will take a magnificent team into the PIAA state playoffs, where they have had a lot of success. The Mighty Elephants are the defending Class 2A state champions. They have one of the best high school basketball players in the city in 6-foot-4 junior guard Nisine Poplar who had amazing performance in the championship game. Poplar had 21 points, six rebounds and three assists. He literally had a career night helping MC&S win the league crown, being named the game’s Most Valuable Player and scoring his 1,000th career point.
“It feels good,” Poplar said. “I’m blessed. As long as we won, I’m good. I didn’t know I had the 1,000 points until they announced it. I wasn’t even thinking about it. I was just happy we won.”
Diggs has watched Poplar develop his game over the years. He knows this is quite an accomplishment for him.
“That is special,” Diggs said. “This is only his second year playing to get 1,000 points. It’s a tribute to the work he’s put in. It’s a good day.”
It just wasn’t a good day for Poplar, but also for his teammates. MC&S received some great efforts from 6-foot-4 senior forward Tvon Jones (18 points) and 6-foot-8 senior forward Naadhir Wood (10 points). Jones and Wood were able to provide some scoring and some strong play up front.
“Those guys are underrated,” Diggs said. “They’re playing with a chip on their shoulder. This is their last year and they’re trying to go out with a bang.”
The Mighty Elephants also got some steady play from 6-foot-1 senior point guard Marcus Middleton who contributed 10 points while giving the team a lift in the backcourt.
The Mighty Elephants have a very deep team. MC&S has been able to use a lot of players all season long, which should help them when they compete in the state playoffs.
“I mean just playing our style,” Diggs said. “We can play downhill. We used 10 guys every night. If we can keep doing that, we have a good chance at the states [playoffs] as well.”
