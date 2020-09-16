Tribune Staff Writer
Math, Civics and Sciences star Nisine Poplar has committed to playing his college basketball at the University of Miami. Poplar, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound senior guard, averaged 21.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals a game last season. When asked what he likes about Hurricanes’ basketball program Poplar said, “Everything. I feel like it fits my style of play.”
MC&S head coach Lonnie Diggs believes the Hurricanes’ basketball program is a good fit for Poplar.
“I’m happy for him,” Diggs said. “It’s a tribute to him for the hard work he put in over the past two years. He just started playing two years ago. Now for him to go and play ACC [Atlantic Coast Conference] basketball, it shows the hard work he put in the last two years.”
Diggs has watched Poplar develop into not only one of the city’s best player, but one of the country’s top basketball stars. The All-Public League selection has improved in leaps and bounds.
“His ballhandling, shooting and overall aspects and mental approach to the game, he’s starting to see where basketball can take him,” Diggs said. “He’s 100 percent locked in on the process. I think he’s trying to see how far he can take it.”
Poplar led the Mighty Elephants to their first Public League basketball championship this past season. MC&S defeated Simon Gratz, 73-68, to win the title. Poplar had 21 points, six rebounds and three steals in the win. He was named the game’s Most Valuable Player while scoring his 1,000th career point.
Poplar was heavily recruited by several major college basketball programs throughout the country.
“At the end, he ended up with over 30 offers from Division I schools from all over the country,” Diggs said. “It was definitely a hard decision. There’s some great programs. Some great coaches reached out to him and his family trying to get him to be a part of their program, but ultimately he felt the most comfortable with Miami and Jim Larrañga [head basketball coach].
“They have a great vision for what they see him coming in and doing. He was comfortable with that and also the grind of playing in the ACC [against] like Duke, North Carolina and Virginia was attractive to him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.