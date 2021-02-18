Daeqwon Plowden came to Bowling Green four years ago with a good basketball foundation. Plowden has been one of the Falcons’ top players. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound senior forward, has played some great basketball averaging 13.2 points and 7.7 rebounds a game this season.
Plowden, a former Mastery Charter North star, credits his high school coaches Terrence “Nip” Cook (head coach) and Gerald “Snook” Johnson (assistant coach) for providing him with the knowledge and experience to play college basketball at the Division I level. He brought all the intangibles with him to Bowling Green.
“I keep in touch with my high school coaches Terrence “Nip” Cook and Gerald “Snook” Johnson,” Plowden said. “They took me around the time I first started playing. I started playing in the eighth grade. Ninth grade I didn’t go out for the varsity team. They were looking at me as I played jayvee. My 10th grade year, I played on varsity.
“It was a good relationship from the start. They really helped me out a lot. They kept me in the gym each and every day. I was getting big man and guard skills all in one. They helped me with my footwork. Terrence “Nip” Cook and Gerald “Snook” Johnson really helped me out.”
Bowling Green has a 12-9 overall and an 8-7 league record as the team deals with a COVID-19 pandemic season. The Falcons have recently posted victories over Toledo and Ball State in the Mid-American Conference. In Bowling Green’s 88-81 win over Toledo, Plowden had 22 points and nine rebounds. Toledo is in first place in the MAC. He had 11 points, four rebounds, four blocks and two steals in the 75-62 victory over Ball State.
“Our conference is really good,” Plowden said. “Any given night anybody can win. It’s always a fight. No team is going to back down. There are no teams that are going to lay down. There area lot of good players in the league. It’s just a tough league to play in honestly.”
Plowden is one of the many standouts from the Public League playing Division I basketball around the country. His college basketball career is winding down. Plowden has made significant contributions each year at Bowling Green.
“Four years have gone by fast,” Plowden said. “I had started out as a more of an energy guy coming in and rebounding. After my freshman summer, I came in and put in a lot of work just working hard to develop my game. My sophomore year, I had a little bit better year towards the end. My role increased a little bit.
“I thought I could bring a little bit more to the table. I think I really showed a lot of what I could do in like our conference tournament leading up to the championship game. Then, the next year my role just kept going up. So now I’m more of a presence in the offense. I feel every year I’ve gotten better and found a way to make an impact.”
Plowden plans to continue to make a big impact for Bowling Green in the MAC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.