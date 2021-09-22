Hal Greer was a sensational basketball player. Greer was a big star on the Philadelphia 76ers 1966-67 NBA championship team.
A team that featured Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain, Billy Cunningham, Chet Walker and head coach Alex Hannum along with some great players such as Lucious "Luke" Jackson, Wali Jones, Larry Costello, Bill Melchionni and others. That season, the team posted a 68-13 record, winning 46 of their first 50 games.
The late superstar was selected as one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History. He is the 76ers' all-time leader in points (21,586), games played (1,122) and field goals made (8,504).
He has received a lot of honors in his career. Greer, who passed away on April 14, 2018, at the age of 81 was more than just a great basketball player. His groundbreaking efforts go well beyond the basketball court.
Marshall University will dedicate a statue of Hal Greer for his trailblazing efforts on Saturday, Oct. 9. The ceremony will take place in Huntington, West Virginia, adjacent to the Cam Henderson Center and is open to the public.
Greer, who is credited with breaking the color barrier in West Virginia collegiate sports, played basketball at Marshall from 1954-58, where he averaged 19.4 points and 10.8 rebounds a game in three varsity seasons. In 1956, he guided Marshall to a Mid-American Conference championship and the school's first appearance in the NCAA basketball tournament. He was named an All-American honorable mention in 1958, and was inducted into the university's Athletics Hall of Fame in 1985.
In 2018, Marshall commissioned Huntington native Frederick Hightower Sr. to create the nearly eight-foot-tall bronze figure, which shows Greer clad in his number 16 Marshall jersey and shooting his signature one-handed jumpshot.
The statue originally was scheduled to be dedicated in October 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays at the foundry, and completion of the project was postponed until this year.
Hightower, a sculptor, portrait artist and muralist, also designed the life-sized sculpture of famed NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson that stands on campus of her alma mater West Virginia University in Institute.
Greer was chosen by the Syracuse Nationals in the 1958 NBA Draft. He stayed with the franchise when they became the Philadelphia 76ers in 1963. He played in 10 straight NBA All-Star games and was selected the Most Valuable Player of the 1968 All-Star Game. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1982.
During his NBA career, Greer played for Kent Taverneers in the Charles Baker League in Philadelphia. The late Hall of Famer and former Temple head coach John Chaney coached the summer basketball league team that also had Greer's 76ers teammate Chet Walker. They won several summer league championships. John He retired from professional basketball in 1973.
Marshall and the 76ers have retired his jersey numbers 16 and 15, respectively, in his honor. The City of Huntington renamed 16th Street "Hal Greer Boulevard" in Greer's honor in 1978, the same year he was inducted into the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.
Greer was born on June 26, 1936. He grew up in Huntington's Fairfield community, he attended the segregated Frederick Douglass High School, where he was a basketball star.
Marshall University coaching great Cam Henderson recruited him to play at what was then Marshall College, and in 1954 Greer broke the state's color line in collegiate sports by becoming the first African American scholarship athlete at any of West Virginia's traditionally white public colleges or universities.
In 1958, he was selected as the first Black captain of a Marshall sports team. Not just a one-sport athlete, he also played first base on the on the Marshall baseball team, and in 1955 was the first Black student-athlete to play baseball at a traditionally white public college or university in West Virginia.
Greer did not have an easy road to travel at Marshall, often experiencing racial prejudice. Restaurants and hotels refused him admission when he was traveling with the team, and he endured insulting catcalls from the stands. In the end, his character and talent opened the doors for future generations of athletes.
Greer made a huge difference on and off the court. The statue will serve as a great honor for him and his family. He and his wife Mayme had a son and two daughters. Greer passed away on April 14, 2018. He was 81.
