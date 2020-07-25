Linda Hester played some great basketball at La Salle University during her career. Hester, a West Philadelphia High product, was one of the best players in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference from 1982-86. Her basketball talents and accolades earned her a spot on the MAAC 40th anniversary women’s basketball team.
The league is celebrating this milestone throughout the 2020-21 academic year. Hester was really excited about being part of this special anniversary team. La Salle was a member of the MAAC from 1983-1992. The Explorers are now members of the Atlantic 10 Conference.
“It really lets me know the prestige and the honor of it,” Hester said. “Little did I know all the hard work and dedication that I put into the game would still be speaking today.”
Hester is the fifth leading scorer in La Salle women’s basketball history with 1,490 points. She averaged 13.8 points a game during her four years, including 18.8 points a game to lead La Salle to its second-ever NCAA tournament appearance during her senior year.
Hester credits former La Salle head women’s coach and retired Philadelphia coaching legend Speedy Morris for her success. Morris was a tremendous high school coach at Roman Catholic and Penn Charter before coaching the La Salle women’s basketball team.
“We went to the NCAA tournament twice under Speedy Morris,” Hester said. “The first year that I had him we finished like 22-8. My senior year we were 21-9. Both of my seasons with him were 20-win seasons.
“He showed up and showed us what he knew about the game of basketball. We responded to that. We really had to step up our game. He came in as a champion. He showed us how to be champions on the college level.”
Hester had a good feel for winning basketball. She was a big star at West Philadelphia. She helped West Philly win the 1981 Public League championship. She played during a great era for girls’ high school basketball in the Public League.
“We had a great team with Jadeane Daye, Audrey Lee, Martina Slowe and Belinda Brown,” Hester said. “There were some really good players like Linda Page [Dobbins], Monica Felder [University City], Gail Doughty [University City] and Debbie Thomas [University City] in the Public League. There were some great coaches as well like Alison Eachus, Coach [Lurline] Jones and Bernie Ivens was our coach at West Philly.
“I also had an assistant coach Sid Goldstein at West Philly who taught me how to shoot. He became a professional shooting coach.”
Hester played with and against some terrific players in high school. The coaching also served her well at La Salle.
Hester holds the top two spots on La Salle’s record list for field goals made in a single season, and ranks second in program history with 629 made shots. She connected on 73.2 percent of her free throws and garnered 143 career assists.
She has received several honors over the years. Hester is a member of the La Salle University Hall of Athletes and the Philadelphia Big 5 Hall of Fame and Philadelphia Black Basketball Hall of Fame. In 2015, she was recognized as an Atlantic 10 Legend. La Salle was well-represented on the MAAC 40th anniversary women’s basketball team. In addition to Hester, the other La Salle standouts included Jennifer Cole, Jill Crandley and Tracey Sneed. Today, Hester is a school social worker in Washington, D.C. He has a lot of great memories from her college career.
“The Big 5 was really good during those years,” said Hester, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology and has a Master’s degree in social work from the University of Pennsylvania. “I was fortunate to play for a great coach and with a lot of good players in college.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.