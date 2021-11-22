Lincoln University’s basketball team will make a trip to New York to participate in the Harlem Renaissance Classic “Hardwood Hoops in Harlem” competition on Tuesday, Nov. 23, with Bowie State, Dominican College and Bloomfield College.
The games will be played at the Nat Holman Fieldhouse on the campus of City College of New York at 160 Convent Ave., New York City.
The first game will pit Bowie State and Dominican College. The tipoff is at 5 p.m. The second contest will feature Lincoln University and Bloomfield College at 7 p.m. The doors to the gymnasium will open at 4 p.m.
Lincoln University and Bowie State are representatives from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association. Bloomfield College and Dominican College are members of the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference.
Lincoln features two great local players, Imhotep Charter’s Bernard Lightsey and Chester High’s Jordan Camper. Lightsey, a 6-foot, 215-pound junior, averaged 10.5 points and 2.0 rebounds a game. Camper, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound senior, averaged 13.8 points and 8.0 rebounds a game. The Lions are 2-2.
“It’s an absolute honor to join some prestigious teams in the Harlem Renaissance Classic,” said Lincoln University head basketball coach Corey Lowery. “This is a great event to not only showcase the styles of play between the CIAA and CACC to the Northeast region, but it also affords our student athletes the opportunity to understand the impact the Harlem Renaissance has had on the development of this country.
“There will be four really good teams playing in this event. I believe the creative and competitive spirit that this event represents will be reflected in the way each team plays, and coaches. I am very excited to be a part of this event because I am from N.J. and we have a roster that reflects students athletes from new York, New Jersey and other areas within the Northeast that are less than two hours from NYC.”
More information on the classic is at bridgingstructuralholes.org.
