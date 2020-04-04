The COVID-19 pandemic has made a huge impact on many lives in Philadelphia. Many people need help dealing with the coronavirus crisis in the community. The Lincoln University men’s basketball team has stepped up in a big way during this difficult time. The team volunteered its time on Sunday to help those affected in the city.
Lincoln’s coaching staff, led by acting head coach Gene Lett and assistant coach Allen Pritchett, and players Deaquan Williams, from Camden, New Jersey, Jordan Camper from Chester and Markus Stevenson from Voorhees, New Jersey spent the morning at a food warehouse in Roxborough. They put together food boxes that were distributed to senior citizens who can’t leave their homes during this health crisis.
Lett organized this effort for his players. The event was sponsored by The Philly Food Partnership in conjunction with the City of Philadelphia managing director’s office. It’s one of several volunteer efforts being held around the city.
“First and foremost a little bit of my history outside of basketball,” Lett said. “I worked at a shelter People’s Emergency Center for Women and Children in West Philly. So, I still keep a good relationship with my former boss. We like to pump out love and find out what’s going on in the community and be able to help out.
“I got an email about this opportunity. It was a great atmosphere. It was a perfect opportunity. It was Sunday and the guys didn’t have online classes. We went up to [the] Roxborough warehouse where the City of Philadelphia was able to station a lot of their food to give back.”
Lett feels the team did an amazing job of getting all the items in boxes. He knows a lot of people will be able to benefit from his team’s hard work.
“I decided to take the opportunity to package meals to senior citizens who weren’t able to leave their [homes] at this day and time,” Lett said. “The packaging was safe. They provided gloves and masks at the warehouse. We were able to join the assembly line. We were able to pack it and package the can goods for senior citizens in the community. A lot of people were excited 4,229 boxes were packaged.”
Camper was excited about contributing to this exciting cause that assisted a number of elderly people in Philly. He knows the significance of community service during this public health crisis.
“It felt real good to be honest with you,” Camper said. “I was happy for the opportunity that came up through Coach Gene [Lett]. He was looking for something for us to do. It felt good giving back to this community during this time. It was a great experience. We were raised in this village and to be able to give back is a good feeling.”
Lett credits his upbringing with his community involvement.
“That’s part of my DNA,” Lett said. “One thing I take pride in is being a positive role model in other people’s lives. It started for me at a young age. I have five brothers. I’m the oldest boy and just understanding how to be a positive and a leader in the community.”
Lett’s work in the community has made a big impression on his players during this pandemic.
