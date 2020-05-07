Lincoln University has hired Corey Lowery as its new men’s basketball coach.
Lowery, who spent the past two seasons as director of player development/coaching consultant at Division I St. Peter’s University in Jersey City, New Jersey, was selected as the 22nd head men’s basketball coach following a nationwide search. He replaces Doug Overton, who stepped down after three seasons.
“I’m excited,” Lowery said. “I look at this as an excellent opportunity. We’re in a good position. We’re in an area where there is plenty of basketball talent. I also have contacts in other areas of the country. We’re going to get some talented players to go with the talented players we have.”
Lowery brings over 20 years experience to Lincoln, including 10 years as a head coach on the junior college level. He compiled a 245-33 record at Essex County College and Middlesex County College. In those 10 seasons, Lowery won nine conference championships and made eight region championship appearances, winning six times and capturing six district championships. He led Essex to the NJCAA National Sweet 16 five times, advancing to the Elite 8 and Final Four twice and to the national championship game in 2014. Lowery has sent 45 players to play at the NCAA or NAIA Division I or Division II level.
Lincoln University Director of Athletics Harry Stinson III believes Lowery is perfect for Lincoln.
“Coach Lowery’s championship background, connection to the university’s recruiting area, and ability to identify and develop young men for success on and off the court is the overwhelming reason why he was chosen,” Stinson said in a statement. “Our goal was to find a coach who could continue to develop a championship culture of excellence, and I’m confident Coach Lowery can lead our men’s program to historic heights.”
Lowery also spent a season as an assistant coach at Bloomfield College, where the Bears won a CACC Tournament Championship and advanced to the Division II NCAA Tournament. Prior to Bloomfield, Lowery spent four seasons as the head varsity boys’ basketball coach at Hillside High School.
“This is a great opportunity, one that doesn’t come very often,” Lowery said. “I’m very confident with the group I have. They’re eager to get started. The players that I’ve talked to say they want to win and are willing to work hard. That excites me as a coach. You want your player to be enthusiastic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.