The month of January has been a tough month for Donnie Carr who lost his good friend former Roman Catholic, La Salle and NBA standout Rasual Butler and his wife who died in a car crash with on January 31, 2018.
Then, on Jan. 26, 2020, Carr, who was a terrific basketball player at Roman Catholic and La Salle and is now an assistant coach with the Explorers, got a phone call about Kobe Bryant, former Lower Merion and NBA star with the Los Angeles Lakers dying in a tragic helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna and seven other people.
Bryant was 41 years old. The 18-time NBA all-star and a five-time NBA champion competed against Carr in high school. In the matchup Carr tallied 34 points to lead Roman Catholic to a 67-61 win over Lower Merion.
"The irony of everything January was already a tough month for me and a weird month for me because I lost my brother and best friend on Jan. 31st when Rasual Butler died."
"The fact that it happened in January and then it happened to be Kobe Bryant. It was really just surreal. It was one of those deals where you know certain people are like action figures like Batman or Superman like certain people are immortal. For me, it was like this can't be real. I was just shocked. It can't be real. It can't be happening again," says Carr.
"When I got the call about Rasual, I was saying to myself like, 'Yo, stop playing.' So, when it happened a couple days away from my brother and childhood friend of mine. It's a bad dream."
Bryant's passing sent shock waves throughout the Philadelphia area and throughout the country and around the world. Carr reflects on the day he got the phone call about Bryant's death.
"I'll never forget that day," Carr said. "I got the call. I was on my way to Speedy Morris' [former St. Joseph's Prep head basketball coach] last home game. I was on my way there. I was in the bathroom getting myself together to leave out when I got the call. I'll never forget it. I wound up showing up at the game in the middle of the third quarter because I couldn't get myself together."
"Now looking back is just one of those deals as you see a lot of people just referencing Kobe on social media whether it's SportsCenter or NBA remembering him and his legacy. I still can't believe it. I'm still in disbelief a year later. It's the same way with Rasual.
"It's just one of those things where it's the worst phone call that you can get about somebody you love, somebody that you admire and know that he had so much to give. So much more to give and share with people. He was a once in a lifetime basketball player."
Carr, a member of the Philadelphia Big 5 Hall of Fame, grew up playing for Claude Gross and Tee Shields in the Sonny Hill League. Bryant played in the Sonny Hill League, too. Carr feels Bryant's family along with a strong work ethic is what separated him from other players.
"Kobe Bryant was the perfect basketball player," Carr said. "You talked about a guy whose work ethic was unmatched at the highest level. He came from a basketball family. His dad [Joe Bryant] and his mother's brother Chubby Cox being a pro. He got that from both sides. He had the highest level of basketball intelligence. He had the highest level of talent. His competitive spirit was unmatched. You put all those things into a bowl and that's Kobe Bryant. The perfect basketball player."
Bryant was inducted posthumously into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame last November. He will also be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. scheduled for May 13-15. Bryant will be joined by 15-time NBA all-star and three-time NBA Finals MVP Tim Duncan, 15-time NBA all-star and nine-time NBA All-Defensive first-team selection Kevin Garnett, four-time National Coach of the Year Eddie Sutton, two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich, 10-time WNBA all-star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings, three-time NCAA national championship coach of Baylor Kim Mulkey, five-time Division II National Coach of the Year Barbara Stevens and longtime FIBA executive Patrick Baumann.
Carr believes the Hall of Fame is just a part of Bryant's legacy. He feels Bryant did a lot on and off the court.
"The impact he was having on women's game," Carr said. "It's about the youth. Females getting equal opportunity and equal exposure and making the women's game bigger and better.
"He had just come out with a kid's book. He won an Oscar [Best Animated Short Film for 'Dear Basketball']. He just had so much more to give."
