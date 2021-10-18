Kahleah Copper and Dawn Staley have brought a great deal of national attention to women's basketball in Philadelphia. Copper and Staley played their high school basketball in the Public League.
Copper and Staley have been on the national sports scene in the last few days. Copper, a Prep Charter product, who played her college basketball at Rutgers under Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer, led the Chicago Sky to its first WNBA championship.
She was also named WNBA Finals MVP. Copper had 10 points, two rebounds and one assist to help lead the Chicago Sky to a 80-74 win over the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 to wrap up the league title.
Copper, a 6-foot-1 shooting guard, averaged 17.0 points a game in the WNBA Finals. She tallied 18.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists a game during the postseason. She also shot 53.5 percent from the field.
Cooper knows how to play in big games. In 2012, shed led Prep Charter to a 49-39 win over Central to capture the Public League title. She was also named MVP of the league championship game.
Staley, a former Dobbins basketball star, who was the head women's basketball coach at Temple University before taking over as the head coach at the University of South Carolina, agreed to a seven-year contract worth a reported $22.4 million.
The contract makes her the highest paid African American head coach in her sport and one of the highest paid women's basketball coaches in the country according to the university's press release.
Staley became the Gamecocks' head coach in 2008. She put South Carolina women's basketball on the national map. The Gamecocks are one of three basketball programs to play in at the last six NCAA Final Fours (2015, 2017, 2012) and captured the national championship in 2017.
In addition, Staley led the United States women's basketball team to a gold medal in the Tokyo Games this summer. She guided the team to a record tying seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal.
Copper and Staley have brought a tremendous amount of national exposure to the Public League and city of Philadelphia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.