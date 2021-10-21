Villanova basketball standout Justin Moore has earned some national recognition for his play on the court. Moore, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound junior guard, is one of 20 watch list members for the 2022 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year award, which was recently announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Named after Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player Jerry West, the annual honor in its eighth year recognizes the best shooting guards in the Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel selects the watch list candidates.
Moore averaged 12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists a game last season. He’s been a major part of the Wildcats’ outstanding basketball program.
“As we enter our eighth year of the Naismith Starting Five, we’re excited as ever to watch some of the best collegiate student-athletes in the country compete at a very high level,” said John L. Doleva, president and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame in a statement. “It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized on a preseason watch list. Each of the young men nominated for this honor has undoubtedly worked extremely hard to be in the position and should feel an immense sense of pride in their achievements. That being said, a player can be added to the watch list at any point in the season, so Mr. West and our committee are eager to evaluate talent as we return to on-court action in the coming weeks.”
Jerry West attended West Virginia University and averaged 24.8 points and 13.3 rebounds a game in his three varsity seasons. He led his team to the NCAA championship game in 1959 and was named a consensus All-American in 1959 and 1960.
In the summer of 1960, he was co-captain of the U.S. men’s basketball team and won an Olympic gold medal. As a professional player, West Played 14 seasons in the NBA with the Lakers making the All-NBA first-team 10 times. West won an NBA title in 1972 and was named the NBA Finals MVP in 1969 despite his team not winning the championship. In 1996, he was named a member of the NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-Time team.
College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting in each of the three rounds. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just five. In March the five finalists will be presented to Mr. West and the committee where a winner will be chosen. For more information, go to www.hoophallawards.com
