Diamond Johnson has done it again.
For the second consecutive season, the senior guard from Neumann-Goretti High School has been named the PIAA state Class 3A Player of the Year by the Pennsylvania Sports Writers.
“This is great,” said Neumann-Goretti girl’s basketball head coach Andrea Peterson. She said
Neumann-Goretti has had a player win the the PIAA state Group 3A Player of the Year award for five consecutive seasons. “Diamon is well deserved of the honor.”
Johnson, who is headed to Rutgers University to play for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer, was recently named the Gatorade Pennsylvania state girl’s basketball player of the year for the second straight season.
In being bestowed the honor, Johnson joined Candace Parker and Lisa Leslie as two-time Gatorade state players of the year. Parker, who is a member of the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA, won the 2003 and 2004 Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year awards, becoming just the second junior and the only woman to receive the award twice. She played her high school ball at Naperville Central in Naperville, Illinois.
Leslie, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, was a two-time WNBA champion with the Sparks. She won the Gatorade honor in 1989 and 1990 while playing at Morningside High School in Inglewood, California.
Johnson,who was mysteriously omitted from the 2020 McDonald’s All-American girls basketball team, was named as the first female participant in the Iverson Classic 24K Showcase in Wilmington, Delaware. She received a personal face-time invitation to play in the all-star classic from Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and former Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson.
She was also named to participate in the Jordan Brand Classic in Chicago. However, the COVID-19 outbreak forced the cancellation of both games.
Johnson finished her career with 2,813 points. That’s 70 points shy of the overall Southeastern Pennsylvania high school scoring record of 2,883 points set by the late Kobe Bryant of Lower Merion.
West Catholic High School girl’s basketball coacvh Beulah Osueke was named PIAA state Class 3A Coach of the Year.
Class 6A girls’ all-state team
Player of the Year: Maddie Burke, Central Bucks West
First Team
Maddie Burke, Central Bucks West, 6-0, Sr.
Lucy Olsen, Spring-Ford, 5-9, Jr.
Bella Smuda, Downingtown East, 6-5, Sr.
Jackie Vargas, Upper Dublin, 6-3, Sr.
Second Team
Emily Chmiel, Central Bucks East, 6-0, Jr.
Third Team
Ava Sciolla, Pennsbury, 5-11, So.
Sydni Scott, Cardinal O’Hara, 5-7, So.
Class 5A girls’ all-state team
Player of the Year: Kaitlyn Orihel, Archbishop Wood
First Team
Kaitlyn Orihel, Archbishop Wood, 5-9, Jr.
Erin Sweeney, Archbishop Carroll, 5-10, Sr.
Second Team
Ryanne Allen, Archbishop Wood, 6-1, So.
Class 4A girls’ all-state team
First Team
Timaya Lewis-Eutsey, Lansdale Catholic, 5-10, Jr.
Second Team
Anajah Brown, Baldwin (Philadelphia), 6-1, Jr.
Class 3A girls’ all-state team
Player of the Year: Diamond Johnson, Neumann-Goretti
Coach of the Year: Beulah Osueke, West Catholic
First Team
Jaye Haynes, Germantown Academy, 5-11, Sr.
Diamond Johnson, Neumann-Goretti, 5-5, Sr.
Destiney, McPhaul, West Catholic, 5-8, Jr.
Second Team
Maddie Vizza, Germantown Academy, 5-6, Sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.