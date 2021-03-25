Hall of Fame basketball coach John Chaney, who passed away on Jan. 29, will receive the 2021 NABC's Metropolitan Award presented by Nike for long and outstanding service to men's college basketball.
The National Association of Basketball Coaches will present this award, first presented in 1941, posthumously to Chaney's son, John Chaney, Jr., during the virtual NABC Guardians of the Game Awards Show on Friday, April 2, at 6:30 p.m. The awards show will be live streamed on Stadium.
Chaney is just the second coach from a Philadelphia Big 5 school to receive the award, joining fellow Owls coach and Naismith Hall of Famer Harry Litwack, who was presented with the award in 1983.
"John was one of most unique personalities college basketball has ever seen, and of course, one of its most decorated coaches as well. His on-court achievements speak for themselves, having won over 700 career games and numerous conference titles," said NABC executive director Craig Robinson in a statement. "He also was not afraid to fight for what was right off the court, notably through his public opposition of inequitable academic standards in the late 1980s. John was a staunch advocate for student-athletes, positioning them for success well beyond their college years."
Chaney is one of the most respected coaches in college sports. Having led Temple's basketball program for 24 years (1982-2006) and compiling a 516-253 won-loss record. He was twice named national Division I coach of the year, and his 1987-88 team ended the regular season ranked No. 1 in the country.
Also, Chaney's run at Temple was one of the most successful of any coach in the nation. Twenty-three of his 24 Temple teams played in postseason tournaments, including 17 NCAA tournament appearances.
Prior to Chaney coming to Temple in 1982, the men's basketball program had never participated in back-to-back NCAA tournaments. Under his leadership, Temple earned five straight berths between 1984 and 1988.
The program rode a school-record streak of 12 consecutive appearances in the NCAA tournament from 1990 through 2001, including five trips to the Final Eight (1988, 1991, 1993, 1999 and 2001). Only four schools went to as many regional finals in those 16 years.
Before coming to Temple, Chaney coached for 10 years at Cheyney University, where he turned the program into a national Division II power. His teams compiled a 225-59 record, appeared in eight national championship tournaments, and won the NCAA Division II title in 1978.
Chaney started his coaching career at Sayre Junior High School, where his teams won 59 of 68 games. He then moved up to Simon Gratz High and quickly turned a struggling 1-17 club into a perennial winner.
As a player, Chaney received several accolades. At Ben Franklin High School, he was named Most Valuable Player in the Philadelphia Public League. When he played his college basketball at Bethune-Cookman College in Daytona Beach, Fla., he was honored as an NAIA All-American and named MVP of the 1953 NAIA Championships.
As a professional player in the Eastern Basketball League, Chaney was named all-pro six times and named the league's MVP award in 1959 and 1960. He even doubled as coach for two seasons.
Chaney graduated in 1955 from Bethune-Cookman College. In addition, he received a master's degree from Antioch College.
