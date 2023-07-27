Jaylen Brown

Two-time NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown signed the richest deal in NBA history on July 26: a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension with the Boston Celtics.

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE/Getty Images

Two-time NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown signed the richest deal in NBA history on Wednesday: a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension with the Boston Celtics.

Brown said he wants to bring Black Wall Street to Boston, tackle the “unsettling” wealth disparity in the city and stimulate the overall economy.

CNN

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.