FILE - Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden reacts during Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Philadelphia. Harden appears determined to sever ties with the Philadelphia 76ers after the star guard called team president Daryl Morey a liar at a promotional event at China. Harden’s comments, video of which surfaced Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, came almost seven weeks after he picked up his $35.6 million option with the 76ers for this season and then promptly said he wanted to be traded.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
NEW YORK — The NBA has fined Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden $100,000 for public comments he made about his status with the team.
Harden made public comments on Aug. 14 and Aug. 17 saying he would not perform the services called for under his player contract unless he were traded to another team. The league talked to Harden as part of its investigation and confirmed that his comments referenced Harden's belief that the 76ers would not grant his trade request.
Harden picked up his player option for next season in June, but the 76ers have not found a deal, prompting Harden's anger. Among other things, he called 76ers president Daryl Morey a liar at a promotional event in China.
"Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden said at the event. "Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."
Harden has been one of the league's top players for the past decade, having won three scoring titles and the 2018 league MVP award. He led the league in assists last season. But he hasn't won an NBA title, and with him turning 34 this week, time is running out.
President Joe Biden declared Hawaii a disaster area Thursday, clearing the way for federal aid to help Maui residents recover from devastating wildfires. Biden spoke in Utah and pledged immediate help for those who lost loved ones or homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.