“Whenever” has become “now” for J.R. Smith.
The former pro basketball player, a frequent headliner for his shirtless celebrations after winning NBA titles with LeBron James and highly meme-able moments, is headed back to college, where he hopes to return to athletics.
Smith, who turns 36 next month, wants to join the golf team at North Carolina A&T State University and will start classes next week in pursuit of a liberal studies degree. A standout high school player in football and baseball as well as hoops in New Jersey, Smith never played in college, going straight from high school to the NBA as the 18th overall pick by New Orleans in the 2004 draft. As a teen, he had committed to play for North Carolina, but was lured to pro hoops instead.
“Things just started trickling down,” Smith told reporters Wednesday (via the News & Observer) at the Wyndham Championship pro-am in Greensboro, N.C., “and trying to figure out if I still got eligibility and more importantly trying to educate myself to do something after basketball. They [scouts] always told me I could go back whenever when I was coming out of high school and this is whenever for me.”
Now, all he needs is NCAA clearance. Because he never attended college, “the clock never started” on his eligibility, Richard Watkins, who coaches A&T’s men’s and women’s teams said as he watched from the gallery while Smith played. Brian Holloway, an A&T spokesman, told ESPN that the school is “just going through the normal process we would go through with any prospective student-athlete but this one is just a little different” because it has been 17 years since Smith was in high school.
Athletes generally have five years in which to complete four years of eligibility and according to NCAA rules, “an individual shall not be eligible for intercollegiate athletics in a sport if the individual ever competed on a professional team in that sport.” There are no restrictions on former pro athletes who seek to compete in a different sport. Chris Weinke, for instance, enrolled at Florida State at the age of 25 after playing professional baseball for six seasons. He led FSU to a national title in 1999 and won the Heisman Trophy in 2000 at the age of 28.
Playing college golf could be profitable for Smith, with college athletes now allowed to profit from their names, images and likenesses, which he acknowledged in a tweet.
Smith, a 16-year NBA player who played on championship teams with the Cavs in 2016 and Lakers in 2020 and won the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award after the 2012-13 season, would bring significant attention to A&T, a historically Black school in Greensboro, N.C.
“It’s a big deal for A&T,” Watkins said. “It’s not very often that somebody in his position really has an opportunity to have a thought, a dream, an idea, and to be able to go ahead and move in that direction.”
The father of four girls, Smith, who frequently can be spotted in the gallery at PGA Tour events, began to think about college after talking about challenges during a golf trip with Hall of Famer Ray Allen. “Golf is one of those games that has you feeling really high or can bring you down to your knees and humble you,” Smith told WFMY.
He took up the sport about 12 years ago at a Moses Malone charity event and hit the ball about 300 yards “dead center” on his first swing. “After that first shot, [Malone] was like, ‘I bet you can’t do it again,’” Smith told Bleacher Report in 2014. “I’m like, ‘Whatever.’ But I get up there and I couldn’t hit it again. I was frustrated. I was like, ‘Why the hell can’t I do this?’ He’s like, ‘That’s just the way the game is.’
“The very next day I went to go buy clubs.”
Smith is serious about this, moving his family to Greensboro. How good the 6-foot-6 former guard will be is another matter. The PGA Tour lists him as playing to a five handicap, and he is intrigued by a sport that offers a chance to compete on his own terms, “to have that feeling and knowing that all of the game’s pretty much on my own hands, and I don’t have to worry about teammates to pass the ball and receiving passes and playing defense, so I can play my game and just have fun.”
