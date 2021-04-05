University of Iowa basketball standout Caitlin Clark has been named the Dawn Staley Award winner for this year, which was recently announced by The Phoenix Club of Philadelphia.
Clark, a freshman All American guard, led the nation in scoring and assists averaging 26.7 points and 6.8 assists a game. She was named the Big Ten and WBCA Freshman of the Year and led her team to the NCAA Sweet 16.
"It's always a special day when we give out the Dawn Staley Award, but I absolutely love that this year its' going to be a freshman because it means fans of our game get to watch Caitlin Clark, an absolute star for so many years. Caitlin Clark is so talented. She can score from anywhere, has incredible vision for someone so young and is a relentless defender.
"Those of us who pay attention to this game have known about here for some time, but the world is now getting to see what she can do on the biggest of stages. Caitlin is going to be a huge part of women's basketball for a long time and I couldn't be more proud that she is the recipient of this year's Dawn Staley Award," said Dawn Staley, University of South Carolina head women's basketball coach in a statement.
Clark will be honored during a virtual ceremony on Thursday, April 8.
