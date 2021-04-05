Both Imhotep Charter and Mastery Charter North have the best girl's basketball teams in the Public League. Both teams played for the league championship two weeks ago with Imhotep Charter coming out on top.
So, it's not too surprising that both programs would be well represented on the All Public League team. The coaches selected players for their first, second and third teams. They also included honorable mention.
First Team - Neveyah Chester, Audenried; Janai Smith, Imhotep Charter; Monesjia Harvey, Imhotep Charter; Jaylah Robinson, Mastery Charter North; Taysia Anderson, Constitution
Second Team - Zaire McNeal, Mastery Charter North; Amani Coursey-Beatty, Audenried; Samaya Stevens, Imhotep Charter; Micah McRea, Mastery Charter North
Third Team - Seanlajah Smith, Imhotep Charter; Nadira Abdullah, Sankofa; Edrina Fields, Lincoln; Nariyah Turner, Constitution; Jenel Ransom, Audenried
Honorable Mention - Ashley Wiggins, Audenried; Mikala Carter, Imhotep Charter
