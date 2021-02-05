Donta Scott wanted to take his basketball game to another level this season. Well, he has been able to do just that. The former Imhotep Charter star has been one of Maryland’s top players.
Scott, a 6-foot-7, 225-pound sophomore, is averaging 12.7 points and 6.6 rebounds a game for the Terrapins. His hard work and time on the court has really paid off for him.
“I came in with a different mindset this year,” Scott said. “I was ready to help my team in any way that I could and whatever the coach needs I just try to do. I got into better shape over the summer. I just kept staying the gym and working.”
“I just consistently stayed in the gym working on my outside shot. I’ve been getting up a lot of shots. It’s been helping me a lot on the court. I’ve been able to stretch the defense going out on the perimeter. When they come out, I’ve been able to get to the basket and create my own shot.”
Scott has displayed some great creativity. He had a spectacular dunk against La Salle in December that made SportsCenter on ESPN.
“It’s been good,” Scott said. “To get out there and have my family and teammates involved and behind me. It give them a energy boost to see that I can do it.”
Maryland has an 10-8 overall record. The Terrapins are in February and are trying to make a push to get into the NCAA tournament. Scott knows that Maryland will be tested every night in the Big Ten Conference.
“The conference is real good,” Scott said. “It’s good all around. The Big Ten is really good. We just have to keep getting better and better every day and being able to go at each other at practice and just at the end of the day we’re family.”
Scott isn’t the only local player on Maryland’s basketball team. His teammate is Hakim Hart who starred at Roman Catholic has been playing some good basketball. Hart is averaging 8.4 points and 3.1 rebounds a game.
“It’s fun,” Scott said. “He’s my guy. We can laugh on the court and get the best out of each other. It’s just good to have that familiar face.”
Imhotep Charter has a lot of familiar faces playing Division I basketball like Daron “Fatts” Russell (Rhode Island), Dahmir Bishop Saint Joseph’s), David Beatty (La Salle) and others. Scott played some outstanding basketball during his scholastic career. He helped Imhotep Charter win three consecutive PIAA Class 4A state championships and three straight Public League titles.
“I’m in touch with a lot of those guys,” Scott said. “I’m really proud of those guys. They’re sticking to their dreams being out there and going to college, doing what they like to do and getting a college degree. I’m in touch with them. After the game, I would call them and check them out.”
A lot of people will be checking Donta Scott out the rest of the season.
