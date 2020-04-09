An impressive accomplishment was recently achieved by one of the best high school basketball coaches in the city. During the coronavirus outbreak, Imhotep Charter head basketball coach Andre Noble won his 400th career game.
On March 10, Imhotep Charter defeated Montoursville, 60-38, in the PIAA playoffs. On March 12, the PIAA Board of Directors decided by unanimous vote to suspend the PIAA basketball and AA boys’ and girls’ swimming and diving championships for minimally a two week period due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
“That was our last game,” Noble said. “We really weren’t thinking about 399 or 400. We’re trying to win a state championship.”
On March 30, in another statement the PIAA said it would continue to receive and assess information from the Governor’s office, the Department of Health and the Department of Education before making any decisions regarding re-starting sports activities.”
On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that schools across the state will be closed for the remainder of the academic school year. That essentially ends the winter and spring sports season.
Imhotep Charter is the defending PIAA Class 4A state champion. No matter what happens in the coming weeks, it’s been another great year for the Panthers. Imhotep Charter was playing terrific basketball in the state tournament. They are 21-8 overall. They advanced to the semifinals of the Public League playoffs before losing to Math, Civics & Sciences. The Panthers are led by senior forward Elijah Taylor, Imhotep Charter’s All-Public League standout, who has committed to Notre Dame.
“We’re proud of what we did this year,” Noble said. “We played a lot of young players. We’re proud of what our team did. Obviously, we wanted to win the Public League, but you can’t win every year. You just can’t. It’s too many good teams. We have to do the things that hopefully save lives.”
Noble is in his 16th season as head basketball coach at Imhotep Charter. He has a 400-92 record overall, which includes eight Public League champions and seven PIAA state titles. He credits his coaching staff and all the great players over the years in terms of helping him reach this milestone.
“I thank my staff,” Noble said. “I have great guys around me and great coaches that have been here. I have really great guys that helped build this program along the way. It’s a reflection of our players. Our coaches have really been working hard. You don’t get a chance to do this that long. It was definitely good for our program.”
