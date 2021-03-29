It's been a big year for the basketball teams at Imhotep Charter. The Panthers' boys and girls basketball teams won the Philadelphia Public League championships.
In the boy's contest, Imhotep Charter defeated Lincoln, 69-56, to capture the league title. In the girl's matchup, Imhotep Charter edged Mastery Charter North, 50-46, to bring home the league crown.
This was quite an accomplishment particularly with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic this season. The Panthers were able to persevere throughout the journey and put together a great effort to win two league championships.
"This year we actually did have to quarantine and so we missed the end of our regular season," Andre Noble said. "We came back as the playoffs began for us. The quarantine for 14 days and then get back to put it together to win the playoff games.
"This group only Ronny Raphael had won something because he was a freshman on our 2019 team. This group was able to execute well enough to accomplish their goal.
"I'm happy for this group. Justin Edwards started a lot of games as a freshman. He and Rahmir [Barno] really [stepped] up their game from freshman year to sophomore year. They were two of the better players in our league as sophomores. It just tells you what kind of potential Justin and Rahmir have."
This was Imhotep Charter's fourth league championship in the last five years. It was also the ninth league crown for Noble since 2005 when he started his coaching career at Imhotep Charter.
"To break that record for the most Public League titles for a head coach," Noble said. "To have that happen especially for a year like this that was really trying. I tell people all the time I'm grateful of the opportunity that I have to coach at Imhotep Charter. The school community, our kids, and the coaching staff I have. I'm blessed to be able to coach here. It's a special place."
Imhotep Charter girl's head coach David Hargrove was really thrilled with his team's effort. The Panthers had to navigate through the pandemic during the season.
"It was going to be tough and to get through it at the end of the season was always the plan," Hargrove said. "We wanted to be playing our best basketball going into the playoffs. I think we were able to to do that. In the grand scheme of things, it was a challenge, but also a blessing."
The Panthers had some terrific performances all season long from Janai Smith, Monesjia Harvey, Samaya Stevens, Seanlajah Smith and Mikala Carter.
"We just had good contributions overall," Hargrove said. "All of our kids just kind of bought into their roles. Everybody chipped in as much as they can."
Imhotep Charter received a great team effort in its championship run.
