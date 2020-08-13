Neumann-Goretti star Hysier Miller has committed to playing his college basketball at Temple University. Miller, an All-Catholic League standout, is looking forward to playing for the Owls head coach Aaron McKie and assistant coach Chris Clark.
"It was a real good opportunity to be in the city and with the type of mentors that played at the next level and played at Temple," Miller said. "Coach Clark won two Catholic League titles. Coach McKie played with A.I. [Allen Iverson during his days with the Philadelphia 76ers]. They already have the experience."
Miller, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound senior, averaged 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists a game last season. He had a terrific performance in the Catholic League championship game at University of Pennsylvania's The Palestra. He had 17 points, six rebounds and two assists leading his team to a 66-58 win over Roman Catholic to capture the league crown.
Miller is thrilled about playing his college basketball in Philadelphia. He knows how exciting the Big 5 games are every year and willl have a chance to be a part of the famed city series games playing for Temple.
"It's a good opportunity to play in the area and to play against Villanova, Penn, Saint Joseph's and La Salle you just know those [Big 5] games are always going to be tough," Miller said. "It's the heart of the city. It's Philly basketball."
Miller was recruited by several Division I schools such as Penn State, Saint Joseph's, East Carolina, Hofstra and others. Carl Arrigale, Neumann-Goretti's head basketball coach, feels Temple is a good fit for Miller.
"I'm really happy for him," Arrigale said. "I think he saw a good situation with Coach Clark and Coach McKie. He felt real good about it. I think he was committed to staying home. This is what he wanted to do. I think Temple provided the best of what he was looking for."
The Saints' point guard has been working on his game during the summer months. As a floor general, he watches a lot of top playmakers in college and the NBA.
"I watched Cassius Winston [Michigan State] and Damian Lillard [Portland Trail Blazers]," Miller said. "I watch Chris Paul [Oklahoma City Thunder] play a little bit. I've been watching Ja Morant [Memphis Grizzlies], too.
"I want to get stronger and faster. And to be able to just play at that level, I just want to learn the game and of course work on my shot and my ballhandling."
Hysier Miller will have a chance to improve all aspects of his game before he heads down North Broad Street to play for the Temple Owls.
