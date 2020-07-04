Mikey Williams has recently brought a lot of national coverage to basketball at historically Black colleges and universities. Williams, a 15-year-old basketball star from San Diego, California, sent out a tweet “Going to an HBCU wouldn’t be too bad.” If Williams were to go to an HBCU, many experts feel he could change the face of college basketball.
The history of Black college basketball is deep in talent and tradition. Philadelphia has been very prolific in sending great players to HBCUs over the years. The number of legendary players who have gone on to play for for schools like Winston-Salem State University, South Carolina State University, Hampton University, Cheyney University, North Carolina A&T State University and others are really impressive.
Here is a look at some Philadelphia basketball players who starred at HBCUs. This is just a sampling of magnificent players who made an impact at these schools.
Earl Monroe
Winston-Salem State (1963-1967)
6-foot-4 guard
Earl Monroe averaged 41.5 points a game while leading the 1967 Winston-Salem State Rams to the NCAA College Division championship. Monroe, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, played for the Baltimore Bullets and the New York Knicks. He played 13 seasons in the NBA. In 1973, Monroe helped the Knicks win an NBA championship.
John Chaney
Bethune-Cookman (1951-1955)
6-foot-2 guard
John Chaney was a tremendous player at Bethune-Cookman. He scored more than 3,000 points in his career. He led the Wildcats to a 1952-53 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship. He was an All-SIAC selection each of his four years in college. Chaney, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, had a great coaching career at Cheyney State College and Temple University.
Rubin Collins
Maryland Eastern Shore (1971-74)
6-foot-3 guard
Rubin Collins led Maryland Eastern Shore in scoring during the 1973-74 season. UMES won the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament and went on to become the first Black college basketball team to play in the NIT. He averaged 17.8 points a game that season. In 1974, Collins was a second-round pick of the Portland Trail Blazers. In 2004, he was inducted into the UMES Hall of Fame.
Mike Gale
Elizabeth City State (1967-71)
6-foot-4 guard
Mike Gale had a great college career. He was a two-time All-Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association selection. In 1971, he earned NAIA All-American honors. During his professional career, he played in the ABA and the NBA. In 1974, he won an ABA championship with the New Jersey Nets.
Ronald “Flip” Murray
Shaw University (2000-2002)
6-foot-4 guard
Murray was a sensational player in the CIAA. In 2002, he was selected CIAA and NCAA Division II Player of the Year. He led Shaw to the NCAA Division II Final Four that season. In 2002, he was a second round pick of the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Draft. He played 12 seasons in the NBA.
Joe Howell
North Carolina A&T (1958-1961)
6-foot-2 guard
Joe Howell guided North Carolina A&T to two straight CIAA championships in 1958 and 1959. Howell played with former NBA great Al Attles in college. Howell scored 1,600 points in his college career. In 2007, he was inducted into the CIAA Hall of Fame.
Bobby Lewis
South Carolina State (1964-68)
5-foot-10 guard
Bobby Lewis was a fantastic ballhandler. Lewis averaged 30.9 points and 11.8 assists a game as a senior. In 1967, he led South Carolina State to the NCAA Division II Regional Finals. Lewis earned small college All-America honors. He also helped the United States team win the gold medal in the FIBA Small Player’s World Cup Games. That FIBA team was coached by Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer John McClendon.
Jimmy Wilson
Cheyney State College (1966-70)
5-foot-10 guard
Jimmy Wilson was a brilliant point guard. In 1970, he was a first-team All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference selection. He was named Most Valuable Player of the PSAC East Conference. Wilson was a fourth round pick of the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Draft. He was also selected by the Pittsburgh Condors in the ABA Draft.
Milt Colston
Cheyney State College (1974-1978)
6-foot-3 guard
Milt Colston played a key role in leading Cheyney to the 1978 NCAA Division II national championship. Colston averaged 15.1 points a game. He was chosen as a Division II All-American that year. The Wolves were coached by Chaney. In addition to Colston, Cheyney several great players on that team such as Andrew Fields, Roger Leysath, Kenny Hinson, Charles Murphy and Gilbert Saunders.
Lynn Greer
Virginia State (1970-1973)
6-foot-5 guard
Lynn Greer was a four-year standout at Virginia State. He was an honorable mention All State (1972), an All-CIAA star (1972 and 1973). Greer was drafted by the ABA’s Carolina Cougars and by the NBA’s Phoenix Suns. In 2014, Greer was inducted into the Virginia State Athletics Hall of Fame.
Dave Riddick
Maryland State (1957-1961)
6-foot-2 guard
Dave Riddick was a two-time All-CIAA selection and a All-State honoree. He was a great outside shooter. He could really take the ball to the basket. Riddick was inducted into the Hawks Hall of Fame in 1982.
Larry Stewart
Coppin State (1987-1990)
6-foot-8 forward
Larry Stewart played for legendary head coach Ron “Fang” Mitchell at Coppin State. Stewart scored 1,824 points and grabbed 676 rebounds in his career. He played 17 years of professional basketball. He played in the NBA from 1991-97 with the Washington Bullets, Vancouver Grizzlies and Seattle SuperSonics.
Ted Blunt
Winston-Salem State (1961-1965)
6-foot-2 guard
Blunt was named to the All-CIAA conference and tournament teams during his career. In 1963, he was named MVP of the CIAA tournament. Blunt was a teammate of Earl Monroe at Winston-Salem State. Blunt and Monroe played for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame coach Clarence “Big House” Gaines.
Darryl Warrick
Hampton Institute (1977-1981)
5-foot-11 guard
Darryl Warrick is the fifth all-time leading scorer in Hampton men’s basketball history with 1,755 career points. He ranks No. 1 career assists with 722 over four years. In 1981, he was a sixth round pick of the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Draft. In 2009, Warrick was inducted into the Hampton Athletics Hall of Fame.
Pendarvis Williams
Norfolk State (2010-2014)
6-foot-6 guard
Pendarvis Williams was named the 2014 MEAC Player of the Year. In 2012, Williams and teammate Kyle O’Quinn, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, led Norfolk State to a big upset over Missouri in the NCAA tournament. Williams scored 20 points in that contest.
Bob Vanderhost
Delaware State (1967-70)
6-foot-1 guard
Vanderhost scored over 1,000 points in his career. He was a two-time All-CIAA selection. In 1970, he was chosen as the Hornets’ Most Outstanding Player. He averaged 17 points a game. In 2012, he was inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
Emanual Davis
Delaware State (1988-1991)
6-foot-4 guard
Emanual Davis was a big star in the MEAC. He scored 1,262 points, grabbed 381 rebounds and handed out 378 assists during his career. He received first-team All-MEAC honors three straight years. Although he went undrafted coming out of Delaware State, Davis played six NBA seasons with the Houston Rockets, Seattle SuperSonics and Atlanta Hawks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.