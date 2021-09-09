Herb Magee will be putting the finishing touches on a sensational coaching career at Thomas Jefferson University following the 2021-22 season. Magee one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history and all-time NCAA Division II wins leader, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer announced on Wednesday that he will retire as the head men’s basketball coach at the end of the season.
Magee spent his entire career as a player and coach at one school, which is a remarkable achievement.
“For one thing you have to say for a guy who stayed at one school,” Magee said. “I certainly played for a lot of different names starting with Philadelphia Textile, Philadelphia Textiles and Science, Philadelphia University, Jefferson [University] and now Thomas Jefferson University.
“Suffice to say, I have a lot of t-shirts. It’s been a great ride. The reason for me to do it now is it’s the right time. Last year during the COVID, we didn’t play and it gave me a lot of time to reflect upon what I should be doing.
“I spent a lot of time discussing it with my family, my wife and kids. You know, I came to the decision that it was the right time. It gave me the opportunity to have Jimmy Reilly, my longtime assistant, take over the job. It’s going to be an easy transition for the players to go from me as the head coach to Jimmy as the head coach because I’ve given him more responsibility every year. He handles everything that I’ve asked him to do.”
Over his career, Magee’s teams posted a 1,123-444 record (.717 winning percentage). He is second all-time in NCAA victories trailing only Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski (1,170), who also will retire after the upcoming season. Magee is the only basketball coach to compile all these wins at his alma mater.
Magee, 80, coached a lot of great players over the years such as Carlton Poole, Bill Banks, Randy Stover, David Fields, Tayron Thomas, Eugene Haith, Emery Sammons, Lloyd Ranson, Randy Owens, Ricky Watson and others.
In 1970, Magee guided then-Philadelphia Textile to the 1970 NCAA College Division National Championship. Philadelphia Textile defeated Tennessee State, 76-65, to win the national title. Carlton Poole and John Pierantozzi were named to the all-tournament team.
That was quite an accomplishment for Magee during his early years. Another one was on Feb. 1, 2007 when he became all-time Division II wins leader after securing his 829th victory to pass another Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame coach, Clarence “Big House” Gaines from Winston-Salem State.
Then, on Feb. 23, 2010, Magee won his 803rd career game to pass Hall of Fame coach Bobby Knight for first on the all-time list across all divisions at the time. He grabbed his 1,000th win on Feb. 7, 2015.
Magee, a West Catholic product, had a great career as basketball player going back to 1959 at Philadelphia Textile. He was one of the school’s best players tallying 2,235 points (prior to the three-point shot) receiving All-America honors twice during his four years. Magee was inducted into the the Jefferson Athletics Hall of Fame as a member of the 1984 inaugural class.
Magee was drafted by the Boston Celtics with the 62dn pick of the 1963 NBA Draft, but decided not to sign with the team. Instead, he came back to Philadelphia Textile to join Walter “Bucky” Harris staff. After four seasons as an assistant, he was promoted to head coach in 1967.
“I had 54 years as a head coach,” Magee said. “Four years prior an assistant and then four years prior a student athlete [basketball star]. That’s 62 years.”
Sixty-two years at one school. Magee was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011. He will be heading to Springfield, Mass., for Villanova head coach Jay Wright’s induction today.
“I’m going back up this weekend,” Magee said. “I’ll be on the stage with Jay Wright. A Hall of Famer has to present him. I will be introduced with Charles Barkley, Billy Cunningham and George Raveling. We’ll be on stage with him when he gets his award. It’s going to be a big thrill.”
You can add another exciting moment for Herb Magee before he retires at the end of the upcoming basketball season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.