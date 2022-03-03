From the time the 6-foot-5 perennial all-star trotted out for warmups to the final buzzer, more than 21,000 fans were in a frenzy to see James Harden’s debut at home for the Philadelphia 76ers. The standing-room only crowd waited weeks just to see the man known as ‘The Beard’ take the court at Wells Fargo Center in South Philly.
Philadelphia, in an effort to improve themselves as a championship contender, acquired Harden and backup center Paul Millsap from the Brooklyn Nets back on February 10 for a disgruntled Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond.
The organization sought Harden since last season but were unable to get the deal done. With all-star center Joel Embiid having another most valuable player caliber season, now was the time was the bring Harden to a city starving for its first NBA championship since 1983.
On the 60th anniversary of the late, great Wilt Chamberlain’s 100 point game, the 76ers struggled in the first half but recovered nicely for a 123-108 victory against the New York Knicks — the same franchise Chamberlain scored 100 back in 1962. Harden wanted to wear the number 13 as he did throughout his NBA career with Oklahoma City, Houston and Brooklyn but the Sixers retired that number in 1991 in honor of Chamberlain.
Harden did not disappoint in his performance finishing with 24 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists falling just short of a triple-double. Embiid finished with 27 points along with Tyrese Maxey’s 25 points. With Harden’s basketball IQ, Embiid’s dominance, and Maxey youth and speed, the squad now has what may be considered its big three as seen before with other championship winners.
With this win, the Sixers are currently the number three seed in the Eastern Conference with less than two dozen games remaining in the regular season. The addition of Harden should catapult them to perhaps the top seed as the playoffs begin April.
Harden, who was introduced first in the starting lineup, was asked about playing in front of the Philly fans for the first time in red, white and blue. “It was everything I thought it was going to be. Everybody in the world knows how passionate these fans are and how they feel about basketball.”
Another factor which may have lured Harden to the Sixers is rapper and Philly native Meek Mill who has a close friendship with team minority owner, Michael Rubin. The atmosphere was so electric that even Mill made a basket during a stoppage of play.
Head coach Doc Rivers was asked about of Harden’s home debut and possible jitters. “He’s been in a lot of big games in his life. I don’t know if he considered it a big game. Probably just an exciting game for him.”
Although all eyes are on Harden since the trade, there is no doubt that Embiid is the undisputed leader but the 7-footer enjoys how they have meshed so far. “We all just fit together”, explains Embiid. “You have someone in James (Harden) who comes in with his experience, his scoring and playmaking ability. He’s been amazing.”
The Sixers competition heightens up during the next week and with the city now easing the pandemic’s healthy and safety protocols, fans in droves will get to see more of The Beard at home against east rivals Cleveland, Chicago, Brooklyn and on the road at Miami.
Harden credits feeling comfortable amongst Rivers and the coaching staff as well as learning from his new teammates. “I just go out every night with a competitive spirit and try to do whatever it takes to win. It’s like home for me.”
