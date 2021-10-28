George Raveling, who played and coached basketball at Villanova, received the Dean Smith Award from the United States Basketball Writers Association on Monday, Oct. 25 at the Philadelphia Hilton Hotel. The award was presented to Raveling during the annual “Philly Six Coaches vs. Cancer” preseason kickoff luncheon that takes place each year with all the head basketball coaches from the six city Division I head basketball coaches.
Villanova head basketball coach and Hall of Famer Jay Wright presented the award to Raveling. The award is presented to individuals in college basketball who have qualities, values and spirit of Smith who was the head basketball coach at the University of North Carolina. It’s an award recognizes coaches for more than simply winning and losing basketball games.
Raveling played basketball for Villanova from 1957 to 1960. After his playing career, he became assistant with the Wildcats under head coach Jack Kraft. He also served as an assistant coach at the University of Maryland.
In 1972, he became the head coach at Washington State. He then moved onto coach at Iowa University from 1983-86. After that, Raveling became the head coach at the University of Southern California. He was a three-time Pac-10 Coach of the Year.
Raveling was an assistant on the 1984 and 1988 Olympic teams with Bob Knight and John Thompson. He was a trailblazer for many African American head coaches. In 1994, he retired from coaching, but stayed involved with the game as a color analyst with Fox Sports and CBS. Then, Nike named Raveling as the director of Grassroots Basketball and later director of International Basketball. In 2015, he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a contributor.
