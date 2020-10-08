Friends' Central standout Ed Holland has committed to playing his college basketball at the University of Pennsylvania. Holland, a 6-foot-5 senior guard/forward, is one of the best players in the Philadelphia area. He's looking forward to playing college basketball for the Quakers.
"My dream was to play Division I basketball," Holland said. "I'm blessed that in itself that happened especially choosing Penn. Ever since they started recruiting me it felt like family. It's just been really close. I've been down to the Palestra and down to the city. I'm just really excited."
"Every game I went to I really liked the way the team played together. It really seem like they were happy. It really seem like a family here especially the connection the players had with the coaches."
Steve Donahue is head basketball coach at Penn. Donahue guided the Quakers to the Ivy League tournament championship and to the NCAA tournament in 2018. The Quakers also won the Big 5 title during the 2018-19 season.
Holland was recruited by a number of Division I schools such as Providence, Penn State, Rhode Island. In addition to Penn, he was recruited by three schools from the Ivy League -Columbia, Yale and Princeton. Holland is thrilled to be playing his college basketball in the Ivy League along with having the opportunity to play in the Philadelphia Big 5. This is one of the benefits of staying in Philly.
"I'm really excited to stay home," Holland said. "I'm close to my family. My family enjoys watching me play [at Friends' Central]. My family enjoys watching me play. Basketball is such a big thing in the Philadelphia area. It's really nice to be so close."
Holland has played some great basketball at Friends' Central in the Friends League. He has also displayed his basketball skills on the AAU circuit. He played for the Philly Pride AAU team.
"Last year was my first year playing," Holland said. "We were No. 1 in the country. To be able to play at a high level, just made me better. In terms of recruitment, I heard from a lot of coaches over the summer. So, that helped with recruiting as well."
With his college decision already made, Holland can focus playing his final year of high school basketball.
"It takes a lot of pressure off my shoulders," Holland said. "I feel like I got a place to call home."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.