When Drexel University won the Colonial Athletic Association tournament championship, Tim Perry, Sr. was really happy for his son, Tim Perry, Jr., who helped the Dragons make their first NCAA tournament appearance in 25 years. Perry was also excited for young Tim Perry on Sunday when he heard Drexel's name called as one of the teams selected to play in the big dance.
Drexel (12-7 overall, 4-5 league), a 16 seed, will play No. 1 seed Illinois (23-6 overall, 16-4 league) in a real tough first round matchup. The Dragons and the Illini will face other on Friday in the Midwest region. The game tips off at 1 p.m. on TBS.
"I'm really happy for him," said Tim Perry, Sr., who starred for Temple Owls' basketball team from 1984-88. "I'm really excited that he gets that experience to play in the NCAA [tournament]. It's the big dance.
Perry, a 6-foot-10, 230-pound redshirt junior, had six points and nine rebounds in Drexel's 63-56 win over Elon for the CAA title. He averaged 1.7 points and 2.7 rebounds a game this season.
"He's come along real well," Perry said. "He's really comfortable on defense. He can rebound. He's a real solid defender. I'm really proud of his progress."
Tim Perry, Jr. got a call right away from his dad when the Dragons won the tournament.
"My dad called me," Perry said. "He was congratulating me. My dad was proud. He was very excited."
Perry's father was terrific player under the late Temple head coach John Chaney. In 1988, he was named the Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Year and he helped the Owls to a No. 1 ranking that season. The Owls made it to the NCAA Final Eight. Perry, a Temple University and Big 5 Hall of Famer, was the seventh player taken in the NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns. In addition to the Suns, he played for the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Nets.
"I grew up being around Temple basketball," Perry said. "I'm really close to those guys like Nate Blackwell [former Temple star]. Temple basketball has been a part of my life ever since I started going to games."
Drexel has received a lot of media attention with going to the NCAA tournament. Perry was really impressed with all the former Drexel stars who sent well wishes to the school and basketball program.
"It's really exciting with all the love we got from people," Perry said. "Damion Lee [former Drexel standout who now plays for the Golden State Warriors] hit us up that was pretty cool. Malik Rose [former Drexel and NBA standout who is now the NBA vice president of basketball operations] hit us up because he was the last one [to play in the NCAA tournament from Drexel]. That's really cool to hear from people of that caliber. It's really cool. We want to do something for Philly.
Tim Perry, Jr.'s family is looking forward to seeing him in the NCAA tournament.
