The Philadelphia 76ers have added a familiar name to its organization. Jameer Nelson, a former Chester High and Saint Joseph's University basketball star, is joining the Sixers' front office as a scout and will be the assistant general manager of the Delaware Blue Coats, the organization's G-League team, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Nelson, 38, was a big time player for the Clippers and the Hawks. He led Chester High to a Class 4A PIAA state championship in 2000.
Nelson played for Saint Joseph's from 2000 to 2004 guiding the 2003-04 Hawks to a 27-0 undefeated season. In 2004, he was chosen as the National College Player of the Year. Nelson was a first round pick of the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Draft. After being selected by Denver, he was traded to the Orlando magic for a 2005 first round draft choice.
Nelson emerged as a NBA all-star in 2009 and played in the NBA Finals. He played 14 seasons in the NBA. He played for the Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets and the New Orleans Pelicans in his NBA career.
