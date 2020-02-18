Lamar Stevens listed on Citizen trophy watch list
Former Roman Catholic basketball standout Lamar Stevens, who now plays for Penn State University, has named to the midseason watch list for Citizen Naismith Trophy. Stevens is one of 30 basketball players up for this honor. The award is presented to the top men’s basketball player of the year.
The 10 semifinals will be announced on March 5. The finals will be named on March 17. The winner will be announced on Sunday, April 5 at the Naismith Awards Brunch in Atlanta, Ga.
Stevens, a 6-foot-8, 225-pound senior forward, averages 17.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists a game. His efforts are one of the reasons why the Nittany Lions (20-5) are ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 basketball poll.
Temple’s Mai Davis on Cheryl Miller Award watch list
Temple University basketball standout Mia Davis has been selected to watch list for the Cheryl Miller Award, which was recently announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. The award named after Miller, the three-time Naismith Player of the Year and Class of 1995 Hall of Famer, the annual award in its third year honors the the top small forwards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.
The selection committee for the award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers. Five finalists will be given to Ms. Miller and the Hall of Fame selection committee in March. New to the award is Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies, which fans can participate now by going to hoophallawards.com. The winner of the award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles, Ca. on Friday, April 10.
Davis, a 6-foot junior forward, is averaging 18.9 points and 10.4 rebounds a game. She has helped to lead Temple to a 14-10 record this season.
Shoot for the Stars to hold basketball clinic
Shoot for the Stars to hold Education Through Sports free basketball clinic sponsored by the Steamfitters LU 420 on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The clinic is for youngsters ages 7 to 17. The clinic will be held at the Hank Gathers Recreation Center, 2501 W. Diamond Street.
Shoot for the Stars has partnered with the Steamfitters LU 420 and the Philadelphia 76ers to promote peer leadership training and the fundamentals of basketball. Former Overbrook High, Villanova University and NBA standout Wali Jones, who starred on the Philadelphia 76ers 1966-67 NBA championship team, and former Ben Franklin High basketball coach Ken Hamilton, who is one of the winningest high school basketball coaches in the city history, will conduct the basketball clinics. Hamilton won four Public League championships with the Electrons.
In addition, there will be a Steamfitters Local Union 420 career exploration workshop. For more information, contact (267) 716-3601.
