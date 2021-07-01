Former Prep Charter basketball standout Kahleah Copper has been selected to the WNBA All-Star team. The game will be played on Wednesday, July 14 in Las Vegas, Nevada on ESPN at 7 p.m.
The All-Star game will be a major highlight of the WNBA's 25th anniversary season. The game will recognize the WNBA All-Stars as well as the league standouts who will play against USA Basketball Women's National Team headed to the Tokyo Olympics.
This is Copper's first All-Star selection after putting on an impressive season for the Chicago Sky. Copper leads Chicago in scoring (13.9 ppg) and minutes (32.2 mpg).
Copper, a 6-foot-1 shooting guard/forward, played her college basketball at Rutgers (2012-16) for Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer. She was one of the top players in the Big Ten Conference, finishing her college career with 1,872 points.
In 2016, she was the seventh overall selection in the first round by the Washington Mystics in the draft and played with the Mystics for one season. After the year, she was traded to the Sky. For the last three seasons, Copper has given Chicago quite a boost with her play as a key reserve.
In 2020, she moved into the starting lineup. Now, Copper has developed into an All-Star.
Copper was a big time player in the Public League. In 2012, she averaged 24 points and 12 rebounds a game Prep Charter. The Huskies had one of the best scholastic teams in Pennsylvania. As a senior, she was chosen as a McDonald's All American. She also earned First-Team All State and Player of the Year honors.
Copper will be joined by her Rutgers teammate Betnijah Laney on the All-Star team. Laney plays for the Atlanta Dream. This is Laney's first All-Star selection. Last season, she was the WNBA's Most Improved Player. She is the daughter of former Cheyney University All-American Yolanda Laney.
