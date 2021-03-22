It's been an exciting time for local basketball standouts in the NCAA tournament. Three players have been a part of a couple of thrilling wins that have caught national attention.
Mahki Morris, who starred at Delaware Valley Charter, plays for Abilene Christian. Morris played 18 minutes in Abilene Christian's 53-52 win over Texas. He had five points, three rebounds and one steal in one of the biggest upsets of the tournament. The Wildcats seated No. 14-seed shocked the Longhorns who were a No. 3 seed in the big dance.
Jason Harrigan, St. Joseph's Prep head basketball coach, was really happy for Morris. Harrigan coached him when he played for Delaware Valley Charter. Morris, a 6-foot-3, 184-pound guard, led Del-Val Charter to the 2016 Public League championship. He scored 27 points in the title game. Morris was also named the game's Most Valuable Player that day.
"I was really happy for him," Harrigan said. "He has always been a team first guy. When he was in high school, he was never into accolades. He really wanted his team to win. For us, when we won the championship, he really never wanted the attention.
"He's always played the right way. You see him out there trying to contribute and to make the NCAA tournament. That's a great accomplishment. Now, they've done something even better. I'm just really happy for him and his teammates. I'm really excited for him and his family."
Morris played two seasons at Cochise Junior College prior to coming to Abilene Christian. The former Public League star averages 6.4 points and 1.9 rebounds a game.
Donta Scott, an Imhotep Charter product, displayed a great deal of versatility in helping Maryland surge in the NCAA tournament. Scott, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound sophomore forward, played extremely well in Maryland's 63-54 win over No. 7 seeded UConn in the first round. He had 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting from the field and 1-for-2 from three-point range. He also contributed four rebounds and two blocks.
Imhotep Charter head basketball coach Andre Noble has been following Scott in the tournament. Noble has enjoyed his all-around play for the Terrapins including Scott's spectacular dunk against the Huskies.
"He played really well," Noble said. "I was really proud of him. I'm super excited. When he got that dunk, I was jumping up and down.
"He just did everything. That's how he was in high school. He's continued that there. He could guard one through five. They're switching and some times Donta is guarding a point guard other times he's guarding a five man [center]. He's capable of doing that."
Scott's teammate Hakim Hart from Roman Catholic gave the 10th-seeded Maryland a boost, too. Hart, a 6-foot-6, 200-pound sophomore guard, had six points, five rebounds and four assists against UConn.
