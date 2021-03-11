The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has produced some outstanding basketball players over the years. Some of them have been from Philadelphia area both men and women.
The MEAC has certainly made its mark among the country's Historically Black Colleges and Universities basketball programs. This has been a milestone year for the MEAC. The conference is celebrating its 50th anniversary during the 2020-21 school year.
The conference recently announced its men and women's Basketball All-Time Team comprised of 50 terrific players throughout the MEAC's history. Approximately 3,000 votes were cast for the men and women's all-time team with fans, media representatives, university sports information contacts and other people participating in the process. In order to receive consideration on the ballot, players must have been chosen to one of the following: first team All-MEAC, MEAC Player of the Year, All-America or a MEAC Hall of Fame inductee.
Coppin State has several Philly players on the men's team. Larry Stewart and Stephen Stewart (brothers) were fantastic players for the Eagles. Larry, a former Dobbins standout, was a two-time MEAC Player of the Year (1990 and 1991); two-time first team All-MEAC (1990, 1991); MEAC Hall of Fame Class of 2005. His jersey number was retired by Coppin State after his career. he played 17 years of professional basketball, which included his first six seasons in the NBA from 1991-97 with the Washington Bullets, Vancouver Grizzlies and Seattle SuperSonics. Stewart is currently an assistant basketball coach at Maryland Eastern Shore.
Stephen, a former Public League star at Parkway, was a two-time MEAC Player of the Year (1994, 1995); 1993 MEAC Rookie of the Year; two-time first team All-MEAC (1994, 1995); MEAC Hall of Fame Class of 2011.
Terquin Mott, a former Glen Mills star, was the 1996 MEAC Player of the Year; two-time first team All-MEAC (1996, 1997).
Antoine Brockington, a Northeast High product, was the 1998 MEAC Player of the Year; two-time first team All-MEAC (1997, 1998).
Tywain McKee, a former Bartram High basketball star, was the 2009 MEAC Player of the Year; 2006 MEAC Rookie of the Year; three-time first team All-MEAC (2007, 2008, 2009).
On the women's MEAC All-Time team, former University City standouts Monica Felder and Denique Graves lead the way. Felder played for the Maryland Eastern Shore. She was the 1988 MEAC Player of the Year. Felder was a four-time first team All-MEAC selection (1985, 1986, 1987, 1988); MEAC Hall of Fame Class of 2007.
Graves played her college basketball for Howard University. She was a three-time first team All-MEAC selection (1995, 1996, 1997). Graves played a season for the Sacramento Monarchs of the WNBA in 1997.
Sherrie Tucker, a former Simon Gratz star, played her college basketball at Coppin State. Tucker was a two-time MEAC Player of the Year (2005, 2006); two-time first team All-MEAC (2005, 2006).
