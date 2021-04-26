Former Franklin Learning Center basketball star Mike Green has joined the Penn State basketball staff as director of player development. Green will be working with Penn State head basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry.
Green has a stellar basketball career in the Public League. After that, he was named to the Colonial Athletic Association All-Freshman team in 2003-04. He set Towson freshman records for minutes played (985) and games started (29).
Green was the first freshman in Towson basketball history to start every game at point guard. He led the Tigers in assists, averaging more than 4.3 per game, and was the team's second-leading scorer in each of his two seasons there with a 10.2 scoring average as a freshman and an 11.9 mark as a sophomore.
Green played two seasons at Towson before transferring to Butler where he finished his college career.
In his first year at Butler, Green averaged 13.9 points, second on the team, and was tops on the 2006-07 team with 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists a game. With Green as the team's leader in scoring (14.6), rebounding (6.5 ) and assists (5.1), the Bulldogs won the 2008 Horizon League championship, posted 30 wins and were ranked as high as eighth nationally.
Green amassed several accolades as a two-year starter for Butler, including 2007-08 Horizon League Player of the Year, Most Outstanding Player of the 2008 Horizon League Tournament, 2007-08 Horizon League All-Defensive team, Associated Press All-America honorable mention, 2007-08 Frances Pomeroy Naismith Award winner, 2007-08 Chip Hilton Award winner and 2006-07 Horizon League newcomer of the Year. In just two years with the Bulldogs, Green compiled 316 assists, which placed him sixth on the program's all-time list. He earned his degree in sociology prior to embarking on his professional playing career.
Green displayed his talents in the NBA Summer League for several teams following his college career and joined the Cleveland Cavaliers for preseason camp. His love of the game took him overseas where the award-winning guard lent his talents to several European teams over the last decade, most recently winning a French Disney Cup championship. Green led AEK (Greece) to a FIBA Champions League title and Greek Cup in 2018, and was selected the game MVP after scoring 19 points in the final. Before joining AEK, he was a key component in regular-season championships for Varese (Italy), Khimki (Moscow, Russia) and Liège (Belgium).
"Mike has been a very successful player at the college and professional level," said Shrewsberry in a statement. "He will be someone who our guys can sit down with and learn from his experiences about what it takes to reach the highest levels. His knowledge of the game is something that will be very helpful, as he heads our player development program."
"I'm honored to join Coach [Micah] Shrewsberry's staff and to join the Penn State family said Green in a statement. "I look forward to learning the game and helping our student-athletes improve both on and off the court."
