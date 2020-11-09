Temple associate head coach Monté Ross was really excited on Saturday, when he heard Joe Biden had won the presidential election. Ross got to know president elect Joe Biden when he was president Barack Obama's vice president.
Ross was the head basketball coach at the University of Delaware at the time. It's quite a story. It goes back to the 2013-14 season when Ross had the Blue Hens in the Colonial Athletic Association championship game.
Ross was preparing his team for the conference tournament title game when he received a call from then Vice President Biden, a 1965 University of Delaware graduate, offering support prior to Delaware's bid for the league crown. At that time, Ross never picks up his phone on game day. Well, on that day he ended up getting a call from Biden wishing him well.
"I never answer the phone on game day," Ross said. We were in Baltimore. We were in the hotel. We were down at breakfast eating our breakfast that morning.
"For whatever odd reason, I had my phone with me and the phone rings and it was on vibrate and I didn't answer it. I said let me just check this message and it was Vice President Biden wishing us congratulations.
"I'm not sure what country he was in at the time, but he said I'll be checking on the game. I was like oh my goodness. I tried to call him back and it wouldn't allow you to call the number back. I just thought I could call the number back, but it doesn't work that way.
"Two minutes later, the phone rings again and it's Vice President Biden. He said, 'I just left you a message, but I did want to make sure that I talked to you. I'm wishing you all the luck we're behind you and we're pulling for you.'
"When he called back, I was actually in the walk through with the guys. So, I put it on speaker phone and let him know the whole team listened to him. I let him know the whole team listened to him. He said, 'Hey guys, wish you luck. We're pulling for you. We're behind you 100 percent and then he said, 'You guys pull this off tonight. You're going to be my guest at the White House. The guys went nuts. They went crazy."
That night Delaware won its fifth conference championship in school history, including its first CAA title, while posting a 25-10 record during the regular season. The Blue Hens had a 14-2 mark in the league with a No. 1 seed in the tournament prior to winning three straight games, including an exciting 75-74 win over William & Mary in the championship game.
"Fast forward, we win the game and you have so much craziness going on. One of the players said to me, 'Hey coach, does this means we're going to the White House.'"
After that, Delaware played Michigan State in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Spartans defeated the Blue Hens, 93-68, to advance in the tournament.
"I had completely forgot about Vice President Biden saying that," Ross said. "So, we were in the NCAA tournament. The day of the game of the NCAA tournament, he called me and said, "hey coach just want to wish you luck. We're really rooting for you."
"I let the guys know again Vice President Biden called and wished you guys luck. They were excited. Then, we go out and lost the game. We played well against a tough Michigan State team.
"Then again, like two days later he calls back. He calls our office. He says, 'Hey coach just wanted to say the game against Michigan State was a tough game. He said look I know I promised you guys that you can come to the White House. You're coming. We're going to make it happen. I'm like oh my god this is unbelievable that sort of thing."
Delaware's basketball team was rewarded for its outstanding season with a visit to the White House as well as dinner at the residence of Vice President Biden. He spoke with the team and then helped lead them on their tour of the White House. The day concluded with the Blue Hens joining Biden at his residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory for a cookout dinner. Then, he gave the contingent a tour of the grounds as well as his home.
"The thing about it when something like this happens you expect him to put you off on somebody or for him just to come in and say hello," Ross said. "He stayed with us the entire day. He was so down to earth and humble. He was just a regular guy. Our guys loved it. It was a tremendous experience for us."
It was a great experience for Ross, who served as the Blue Hens for 10 years (2006-16), and is now in his second season as an a key member of head coach Aaron McKie's staff at Temple. Ross grew up playing basketball in the Sonny Hill League. He was a terrific guard at William W. Bodine High School for International Affairs where he was an All Public League standout.
He played his college basketball at Winston-Salem State University under legendary head coach Clarence "Bighouse" Gaines. Speaking of Winston-Salem State and Coach Gaines, Ross said former Winston-Salem State and All Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association star Ted Blunt is a good friend of Biden, who served 16 years in Wilmington (Delaware) City Council and eight years as president.
"Ted Blunt is like my surrogate father," Ross said. "He takes care of me. He looks after me. He called me yesterday just to check in and we were talking about about Joe Biden becoming president and everything. He and Biden have known each other for 50 years."
Ross said Biden is a huge basketball fans. He said Blunt is one of his favorite players.
"One of the things he always wants to talk about is [Nate] Tiny Archibald and Earl "The Pearl" Monroe," Ross said. "His other favorite is Ted Blunt."
"They are really tight. Those types of connections that I have and he has made an easy conversation whenever we see each other because he has such an affinity for Ted Blunt, Earl The Pearl Monroe and Tiny Archibald and those guys."
Based on his knowledge, experience and personality, Ross feels Biden will do a good job of leading and pulling the country together.
I'm ecstatic," Ross said. "He's a man's man. Just someone who cares about people, cares about the betterment of our country. He's as humble as he could be."
