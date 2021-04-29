DJ Irving, who was an All Catholic League basketball star at Archbishop Carroll, has recently been named assistant basketball coach at the University of Miami. Irving played his college basketball at Boston University and comes to Miami after serving as an assistant basketball coach at Roman Catholic High School.
He helped the Cahillites win the 2019 Catholic League championship. Irving also worked with Team Final - the AAU program former Ja'Quan Newton (Neumann-Goretti product), Davon Reed and Lonnie Walker IV played for - over the past year.
"DJ came highly recommended to me by coaches and friends I trust. I was immediately impressed with his passion and enthusiasm for working with young players," Jim Larrañaga, Miami head coach in a statement. "As a former outstanding Division I point guard who has been coaching at both high school and AAU levels, he brings a different point of view into our program and recruiting process. I believe DJ has an extremely bright future ahead of him. I am confident our players will enjoy the energy DJ brings to the court and the close personnel relationship he'll develop with them off the court. DJ is a winner in every sense of the word."
Before he was an assistant coach at Roman catholic, Irving spent the 2017-18 season as a professional player in Cadiz, Spain, with Union Linense Baloncesto. he led the team in scoring, assists and steals, while holding captain status on a mostly Spanish-speaking roster and helped his team place second in the division.
The previous year, Irving served as the special assistant to the head coach at his alma mater. Irving held that role during the 2016-17 campaign for BU coach Joe Jones, aiding the Terriers to an 18-14 record and a second-place finish in the Patriot League.
Irving, a Chester native, got his start in the collegiate ranks immediately following the conclusion of his college career. He started as a graduate assistant at Penn State during the 2014-15 season, helping the Nittany Lions to a 18-16 record, good for their most wins in four years.
He had a great college career at BU, where he started 120 games in his four-year career. The two-time All-America East standout and one-time All-Patriot League selection averaged 11.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1steals a game as a Terrier. He finished his career with 1,456 total points, one of his numerous top-10 marks in the school's all-time record books.
BU put together a 78-54 mark during his playing days. That included a 50-16 record in conference play and winning the 2014 Patriot League regular season crown. On three occasions, Irving guided the Terriers to the postseason highlighted by a spot in the 2011 NCAA tournament.
Irving is a 2014 graduate of Boston University where he received a degree in sociology.
