Former Neumann-Goretti basketball star Diamond Johnson has recently been chosen to the 2021 USA Basketball Women's U19 World Cup Team. Johnson, a 5-foot-5 guard, had a terrific freshman year at Rutgers University that included Big Ten All-Freshman team and second All-BigTen recognition.
She averaged 17.6 points, 4.3 rebounds , 2.5 assists and 2.3 steals a game. She scored in double figures in 17 of the Scarlet Knights' 19 games. Johnson ranked seventh in the country in three-point field-goal percentage (.455) and shot 51.2 percent from the field overall. After the season, Johnson transferred to North Carolina State.
There are U19 teams from 16 nations. The 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup is scheduled to be held Aug. 7-15 in Debrecen, Hungary. In addition to the USA and host Hungary, teams that will take part in this summer's U19 World Cup include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Italy, Japan, Mali, Russia, South Korea and Spain.
