ESPN NBA Countdown analyst Jalen Rose has watched the Philadelphia 76ers center Joe Embiid and point guard Ben Simmons emerge as major stars in the NBA. Embiid, a 7-foot, 270-pounder, has put together fabulous season averaging 29.2 points and 10.7 rebounds a game. He's a huge candidate for the league's Most Valuable Player.
Simmons, a 6-foot-11, 240-pounder, averages 14.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists a game. In addition to his all-around game, he has been a big factor at the defensive end tallying 1.6 steals a game. His stellar play has him in a strong position to garner the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Rose feels the Sixers' head coach Glenn "Doc" Rivers and assistant coach Sam Cassell have been big factors in the outstanding play of Embiid and Simmons. Rose believes Rivers and Cassell being former NBA players have made a big difference in them becoming two of the league's elite players.
"I think Joel and Ben needed to hear from players also that happened to be their coaches," Rose said. "I know what Doc is saying to them. By the way, Sam deserves an opportunity to be a head coach."
"I know what they're saying to him [Joel Embiid] don't settle, punish them. You see that from him and Ben we understand you're not going to be a jumpshooter. So be a dominant defensive player."
"Ben is only who he is and being comfortable in your own skin and taking pride in being a triple double threat that's going to be a menace on defense. Instead of him being looked upon being able to run the team like Lebron James. That's another change they did. Instead of running the offense through Ben. They're running the offense through Joel."
Rose believes the last two postseasons had an impact on Embiid losing to the Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics respectively. He's noticed the overall development in his game.
"First and foremost, it's great to see Embiid take another step," Rose said. "I'm not just talking about stats [statistics]. I'm talking about like you can tell he had a level of discipline playing and maturity going into this season where that comes from is this game will humble you.
"When Kawhi [Leonard] made [game winning] shot over him [to win the playoff series]. He got humbled. When they got swept by the Celtics [in the playoffs], he got even more humbled.
"And now what are you going to do about it in the next step. I appreciate him coming back and feeling like he's going to put the league on notice and play dominant."
Rose feels Simmons' quickness and versatility makes him a real force at the defensive end. That's a couple reasons why he could grab the NBA's top defensive honor.
"To the winners goes the spoils and he deserves to be in that conversation because he's a guy on a nightly basis who is going to guard four positions," Rose said. "He's one of the fastest players in the league. It's incredible for his size. Watching him run in basketball is like DK Metcalf [Seattle Seahawks wide receiver] running in football. He's one of the fastest players in the league. It's just that he's big."
The Sixers have the best record (47-22) in the NBA's Eastern Conference. They're trying to finish the season as the No. 1 seed with the playoffs starting on May 22.
Rose feels has the potential to make a strong run in the postseason and possibly get to the NBA finals and even win it. He feels Sixers forward Tobias Harris will be a player to watch in the playoffs.
"I would say this team has a legit opportunity, but one guy who we have not mentioned who is going to play a key factor is Tobias Harris," Rose said. "He's the middle reliever to Joel's dominance inside and Ben's defensive prowess because when you need somebody who is going to do a one-on-one move and take four dribbles and get a shot. He's actually their guy to do that. That's not really Ben or Joel's game.
"You can't really give the ball to your five [center] who is 270 [pounds] and ask him to run a pick and roll action and do all of that. You notice late in a few of their games Tobias has been a guy that's been a really good closer for them."
The postseason should be really exciting for Philly fans. This team has a chance to make some noise.
