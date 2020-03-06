It’s a busy time for Temple University senior Alani Moore who is the process of completing his college basketball career. Moore, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound point guard, is trying to help Temple make its final push as the regular season winds down to its last game on Saturday, March 7, when the Owls face Cincinnati on the road (8 p.m., CBS Sports Network).
Following this matchup, Temple (14-15 overall, 6-10 AAC) will prepare for the American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship tournament at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas starting on Thursday, March 12. Moore will be trying to make an impact on the court heading down the stretch.
“We’ve got to finish out strong for the year,” said Moore, who averages 8.5 points a game. “We’ve got conference play. We’re going to see what we get after the season. [Head] Coach [Aaron] McKie has been working hard and giving us confidence. We come here every day and work hard.”
Moore has also been working hard off the court. He has an internship with Philadelphia Youth Basketball, a sports organization that works with young people in developing opportunities and helping them reach their goals as athletes, students and leaders in the community. The nonprofit organization uses basketball to make a difference in the lives of young people.
“I started this semester,” Moore said. “I needed an internship. I wanted to stick with basketball in all types of ways and give back to the kids. I got introduced to Philly Youth Basketball to one of the advisers there Kyle Lafferty [program and human resources manager]. It’s giving the kids in Philadelphia area support to learn on and off the court. It gives them great team-building skills.
“Philly Youth Basketball is located in center city,” Moore said. “I take the train down there every Monday and Wednesday. I go in there and do research. I look up Philadelphia schools and a lot of colleges so I can connect with them and just get the name of Philly basketball out there.
“I’m working with social media and connecting with professional athletes and coaches as well just to give back to Philadelphia basketball. I’ve learned a lot. It’s a great experience overall.”
Moore grew up in Washington, D.C. and played basketball at Friendship Collegiate Academy. He has given the Owls’ basketball program a lift with his ballhandling and shooting. He will graduate in May with a degree in communications and social influence. He would like to play professional basketball on some level next season.
“When I get out of college, I want to play basketball overseas or wherever I can get a professional job,” Moore said. “Then, you know just come back and give back to society whether I’m in Philadelphia or [Washington] D.C. just give back to the kids and make sure they grow up right and have a great experience.”
Moore has a great plan for life after basketball.
