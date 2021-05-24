The Philadelphia 76ers grabbed an early 1-0 lead in their best-of-seven first-round playoff series with the Washington Wizards. The 76ers defeated the Wizards 125-118 on Sunday in a real tough contest.
The Sixers and the Wizards will play Game 2 of the series on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. The tip-off will be at 7 p.m. (NBATV/NBC Sports Philadelphia).
Sixers center Joel Embiid, who had to battle through foul trouble in the first half to help the team pull out a close win over Washington, expects them to play at a high level even though the Wizards are an eighth seed that had participate in the NBA Play-In Tournament to get to the playoffs. Embiid isn't taking anything for granted in this series.
"The playoffs, there are no bad teams," Embiid said. "You made it to this level. It doesn't matter if you're an eight seed. Teams are good. Washington made it this far. That means you're good.
"Every game is going to be competitive. Then again, that's on us to make sure that we play the right way. We play as good as we can defensively and offensively. Just moving the ball. Just making plays we've done all season. When we play that way, it usually results in a blowout."
The Wizards have one of the best backcourts in the league with Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal. Westbrook and Beal are a handful for any team. In the first game, Beal had 33 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Westbrook chipped in with 16 points, five rebounds and 14 assists.
Sixers head coach Doc Rivers relied on point guard Ben Simmons, and shooting guard Danny Green to slow down the Wizards' high-scoring backcourt. Rivers knows the Sixers have a major task in front of them. Despite that, he thought Simmons and Green held their own against Westbrook and Beal.
"They did a pretty good job," Rivers said. He's [Russell Westbrook]. He's a tough cover every night. We forced six turnovers, which was big for us. But he's good, man, he's Westbrook. We knew that coming in. The other guy's name is Bradley Beal. We know that coming in. We're going to guard them and make it as tough as possible on them. And yet we know they still may have success."
Embiid feels the team as well as himself need to ramp up the defense. He believes that's an area the team can improve on in this series.
"I thought our defense wasn't good, especially me," Embiid said. "I got in foul trouble. I wasn't playing up to my full potential defensively. I just got to do a better job and we got to do a better job. They had too many easy baskets especially in transition. So, we got to fix that."
Embiid, a 7-foot, 280-pounder, may be looking for some help at the defensive end. However, he received quite a boost from forward Tobias Harris in the first half when he was foul trouble. Harris, a 6-foot-8, 226-pounder, got off to a fast start, tallying 12 of the Sixers' first 27 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the floor. He had 28 points in the first half. He finished with 37 points and six rebounds ,surpassing his previous playoff career-high of 29, which he notched against the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.
After getting over early foul trouble, Embiid had a strong second half particularly in the third quarter when he scored 13 points. He finished with 30 points and six rebounds. Embiid gave credit to Harris for holding down the fort while he was in foul trouble.
"It was huge especially at that time," Embiid said. "I was on the bench. We needed a scorer and he showed up the whole game especially in the first half. He had 28 points for us at halftime. He was keeping us in the game wile I was on the bench was huge."
After Wednesday's game, The Sixers will head down to Washington for two games Saturday and Sunday.
